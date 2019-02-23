ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern, the No. 2 team in the nation, had a five-point lead against Dakota Wesleyan after the first quarter.
Then the Red Raiders had trouble scoring against DWU, which made it a three-point game going into halftime. Northwestern only shot 35.3 percent (12-of-34) in the second half and DWU shot 54.8 percent (17-of-31).
The Tigers outscored Northwestern 44-32 in the second half to claim a 75-66 win over the Red Raiders in the Great Plains Athletic Conference women's tournament semifinal on Saturday.
Northwestern falls to 26-4 on the season and should qualify for the NAIA national tournament. DWU improves to 28-4 and plays Concordia for the GPAC tournament title on Tuesday.
Anna Kiel scored 19 points off the bench for Northwestern, which had three starters score five points or less in the loss. Kassidy De John had 17 points, six rebounds and three assists. Darbi Gustafson had 16 points, six rebounds and four assists. Breana Schuiteman had eight rebounds and Sammy Blum had four assists.
For DWU, Kynedi Cheeseman was 10-of-19 from the field and 9-of-11 from the free throw line as she finished with 30 points and three assists. Sarah Carr added 16 points and five rebounds and Rylie Osthus had 14 points and four assists.