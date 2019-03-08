SIOUX CITY -- There’s a familiar ring to the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship Elite Eight.
Northwestern moved into a quarterfinal with a 83-70 win over Indiana Wesleyan Friday night, becoming the third team from the Great Plains Athletic Conference to reach.
That, however, is no surprise considering that the GPAC has produced 13 national champions in the 27-year history of this tournament.
Five-time champ Northwestern looked impressive while dispatching of Indiana Wesleyan, a two-time past champion.
The fourth-ranked Red Raiders, now 28-4, could potentially tangle with another conference rival in the quarterfinal round. Hastings was playing College of the Ozarks in Friday’s final game at the Tyson Events Center.
Top-ranked Concordia and No. 3 Dakota Wesleyan -- the defending national champion -- each advanced earlier Friday.
The final eight will include each of the No. 1 seeds in their respective brackets -- Concordia, Northwestern, Dakota Wesleyan and Southeastern (Fla.).
Kassidy De Jong and Sammy Blum contributed most of the offense, finishing with 20 and 17 points, respectively. In typical Northwestern fashion, three more players tallied eight points or more.
“They’re a very good team and very physical but when you get to this point you have to expect a physical game,” De Jong said. “I think we responded at halftime. We knew it was going to be a tough game. It was a six-point game at halftime but we know it’s 0-0 (in the second half) and they can come from anything, so we just kept grinding and stayed together.”
Blum continued her hot shooting, making 5 of 6, including a 4-for-4 performance from the arc.
“It helps with teammates who are willing to give me a good pass and some good screens to come off of and shoot,” Blum said. “We knew it was going to be a physical game but our plan was to be ourselves and go out and defend like we defend. I love these teammates and I’m super excited to have another game with them.”
Indiana Wesleyan’s Margot Woughter scored a game-high 27 points. The Wildcats,
These teams ranked among the national leaders in rebounding and battled to a nearly dead heat in that category. Northwestern held a slight 37-33 edge, led by Darbi Gustafson with nine. Gustafson also scored eight points, while Haley Birks and Taylor VanderVelde added nine points apiece.
Indiana Wesleyan tried to get physical with the Red Raiders in the first half and it worked, to a certain extent. Northwestern had a 44-38 lead at the half, with each team parading to the free throw line 15 times.
Then, in the second half, the Red Raiders got their running game going and for a while it looked as if they couldn’t be stopped.
It was 66-50 at the end of the third quarter after Northwestern outscored Indiana Wesleyan 22-12 and the lead grew to as big as 20 points, 75-55, before Indiana Wesleyan ran off nine unanswered points.
The Wildcats came no closer than 11 points, though, and Northwestern made it back to the quarterfinals for the second straight season.
“It was physical and you somewhat anticipate it,” Northwestern Coach Chris Yaw said. “We’re fortunate that we have probably a handful of those kind of games during the regular season. We talked at halftime how physical it was and how important it was to be sound, in great balance and live in fundamentals.
“I didn’t get to see other teams in our league play today, but certainly know they’re talented. We’ll keep playing one at a time and take them on as they come.”