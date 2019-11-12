Northwestern women's basketball team aims to have balance with smaller lineup

Chris Yaw hopes to see some balance in the Northwestern College women’s basketball team for the rest of its season, and he has seen several examples of that in the first few games.
The Red Raiders entered their Great Plains Athletic Conference opener against Mount Marty on Tuesday with a 4-0 record, and Northwestern has three ladies averaging in double figures.
Northwestern lost Kassidy De Jong and Darbi Gustafson due to graduation, but the Red Raiders have found a way to score, even if it is in the backcourt.
Entering Tuesday’s contest with the Lancers, Sammy Blum leads the team with 16.3 points per game. Bre Schuiteman is the team's No. 2 scorer with 13.5 ppg, and Alexis Toering rounds out the top-3 with 12.3 ppg.
“If we’re going to have some success, I think that needs to probably be the case,” Yaw said. “We have different players who can do different things, and I think those gifts start to pop out and show themselves as we play together. We don’t have one dominant force who will lead us in scoring.
“They’ve embraced they can believe they can do well together,” Yaw added. “They’re really kind of excited about it.”
The Red Raiders are smaller this season, and they’ll play a little bit differently. Yaw won’t be bashful about finding all the talents that his players have, and he’ll mold that into putting those pieces together.
Over the last two seasons, the Red Raiders relied on Gustafson and Haley Birks down on the inside.
However, when the volleyball season ends, the Red Raiders will add Anna Wedel to the roster. Wedel, who is the leading hitter for the No. 1-ranked Northwestern volleyball squad with 419 kills, is 6-foot.
The Red Raiders will attack more, and Yaw hopes having a smaller roster means Northwestern can play faster in a half-court and full-court setting.
“We don’t have the same length, there’s no doubt,” Yaw said. “We’ve not gone away from who we are and what our tradition has been. Like I mentioned, tweaked is the best word, but there’s no shift in our mentality.”
There are some tweaks being made defensively, too, especially when it comes to how to defend the post and coming off ball screens.
You have free articles remaining.
Yaw also knows the Red Raiders have to apply pressure.
“We’ve not been a defense in the past that tends to sit back,” Yaw said. “We’ll do what we can to make you miss shots. We’ve been wired to be more aggressive.”
Expectations haven't changed
Last season, Yaw and the Red Raiders saw their season end in the national semifinals to a 3-point loss against Concordia. In that game, Blum led the returning players with 17 points.
The Red Raiders were picked to finish fourth in the preseason GPAC poll behind Concordia, Dordt and Dakota Wesleyan.
Their goal isn't on paper, but it is set and is regularly discussed: Finish in the top portion of the conference.
"We don't ever set goals like going undefeated," Yaw said. "We all have a picture in our minds of who the top teams are, and we want to be in the mix of those. We feel like if we can set those goals on a game-by-game basis, I think some of the bigger ones will naturally fall in place."
Sage, Kemble make strong start
Erika Sage and Devyn Kemble, Nos. 4 and 6 scorers for Northwestern, have taken different paths to become varsity role players, but both are themes of resiliency.
Sage is coming off of an ACL injury sustained last season, and is fighting some of the struggles of getting back into playing before her injury. Sage has 37 points — all off the bench — in the first four games.
Kemble played on the junior varsity roster for the majority of last year, but has scored 36 points in the four games and has been in the starting lineup thrice.
Kemble took several shots over the summer, and Yaw took notice.
“Her consistency has improved a whole bunch,” Yaw said.
Emilee Danner also has 37 points scored this season, as she rounds out the top-6 scorers for the Red Raiders.