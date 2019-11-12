Northwestern women's basketball team aims to have balance with smaller lineup

Chris Yaw hopes to see some balance in the Northwestern College women’s basketball team for the rest of its season, and he has seen several examples of that in the first few games.

The Red Raiders entered their Great Plains Athletic Conference opener against Mount Marty on Tuesday with a 4-0 record, and Northwestern has three ladies averaging in double figures.

Northwestern lost Kassidy De Jong and Darbi Gustafson due to graduation, but the Red Raiders have found a way to score, even if it is in the backcourt.

Entering Tuesday’s contest with the Lancers, Sammy Blum leads the team with 16.3 points per game. Bre Schuiteman is the team's No. 2 scorer with 13.5 ppg, and Alexis Toering rounds out the top-3 with 12.3 ppg.

“If we’re going to have some success, I think that needs to probably be the case,” Yaw said. “We have different players who can do different things, and I think those gifts start to pop out and show themselves as we play together. We don’t have one dominant force who will lead us in scoring.

“They’ve embraced they can believe they can do well together,” Yaw added. “They’re really kind of excited about it.”