The Northwestern women's basketball team has been one of the top teams in the country all season.
So even though the Red Raiders didn't advance to the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament - losing to Dakota Wesleyan in the semifinals - it was no surprise when they were awarded a top-four seed when the NAIA D-II National Championship bracket was announced on Wednesday.
Northwestern was one of three GPAC teams - along with Concordia and DWU - to receive a top-four seed. The Red Raiders (26-4) are the No. 4 seed overall and are in the Cramer bracket along with fellow GPAC school Hastings (a No. 3 seed). Concordia earned the top overall seed and DWU is the No. 3 overall seed. Southeastern (Fla.) is the No. 2 overall seed.
Being one of the best teams in the tournament is nothing new for the Red Raiders, who lead the field of 32 with five national titles. The last one came in 2012, the last one in a three-straight titles for Northwestern. The Red Raiders also won titles in 2008 and 2001.
A top-four seed presumably sets the Red Raiders up for another deep run in the NAIA tournament, which is held at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City and starts on Wednesday.
But Northwestern coach Chris Yaw isn't focusing on a deep run. He's only focused on the Red Raiders first-round opponent, Olivet Nazarene. The Tigers are 21-11 overall and that's who Yaw wants the team to focus on, their opponent on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
He doesn't want to look ahead to a second-round game against Bryan or Indiana Wesleyan or a potential quarterfinal game against Hastings or College of Ozarks or even a potential semifinal rematch against Concordia.
The Red Raiders have to get past Olivet Nazarene, which is 5-7 overall in seven national tournament appearances, first.
"We are taking it one day at a time, one game at a time. We have our sights set on Thursday and that's as far as we are going to look ahead," Yaw said. "I think what we need to do is be the best version of ourselves. We want to defend well and rebound very well at the national tournament to have success and offensively, play with a ton of confidence and play together."
Playing together is exactly what the Red Raiders have done all season. The Red Raiders are balanced offensively with five players averaging double-figures this season. Kassidy De Jong leads the team with 17.9 points per game. She's hit 64 3-pointers and is shooting 47.4 percent from the field and has hit 87 free throws. She also averages 2.8 assists per game.
Darbi Gustafson is averaging 15.1 ppg and is shooting 52.8 percent this season. She's also a 75.3 percent free throw shooter with 154 free throws attempted. Haley Birks is averaging 12.5 ppg and is shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 86.2 percent from the free throw line. Sammy Blum has hit a team-high 74 3-pointers and is averaging 10.7 points per game. She's the team's top facilitator with 3.5 assists per game. Anna Kiel is averaging 10 ppg off the bench and is shooting 65.2 percent. Jada Cunningham has 82 assists off the bench this season.
The Red Raiders lead the nation with a 48.3 field goal percentage and fourth in the nation in assists per game (18.6) and scoring offense (84.2 ppg). They are also fifth in the nation in 3-point percentage (37.3 percent).
"They are balanced and these girls share their gifts with each other and are excited for one another. Kassidy, Darbi and Haley are incredible leaders," Yaw said. "The strength of our team is our balance and everyone having the confidence and trust in each other."
The balance carries over to the defensive end with the team's rebounding. Northwestern is outrebounding teams 41.5 per game to 30.4 per game, which is the top rebounding margin in the nation.
The Red Raiders need to rebound well in the first game because Olivet Nazarene is first in the nation with 19 offensive rebounds per game.
De Jong leads the team with 8.0 rebounds per game and Gustafson is right there with 7.7 rpg. While no one else averages 5.0 rpg, four more players average at least 3.0 rpg (Birks, Kiel, Breana Schuiteman and Alexis Toering).
"Rebounding is one of those effort things. The girls do a great job of setting the bar in practices. Rebounding is always a high, high emphasis for us. It's everybody's role to be a rebounder," Yaw said. "We think it equals momentum. The team that rebounds well has momentum. Credit to the ladies, they are the ones that have to grab the ball and they do a great job of it."
Olivet Nazarene leads the nation with 94.6 ppg, total assists (643) and made 3-pointers (420). The Tigers are also second in total steals (511) and 20.1 assists per game.
Jess Learned leads the Tigers with 17.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg and 3.2 apg. Sammy Stejskal is averaging 13.8 ppg and Ashley Ford is averaging 13.5 ppg.
Yaw said the Red Raiders do have a good level of confidence going into the national tournament and that's because of the experience the team has.
"It's the wins and losses that you have in a tough conference," Yaw said. "It's a group that is confident and they love being with each other and love playing with each other and that adds to the confidence."