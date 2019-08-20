ORANGE CITY, Iowa - Northwestern and Viterbo played to a 1-1 double overtime tie in a women's soccer season opening match for each side on the Raiders' home field Tuesday.
Northwestern held the lead for much of the contest, scoring in the 15th minute on Nikky Farnsworth's goal off an assist from Molly Ryan.
Viterbo got the equalizer in the 79th minute on a goal by Abigail Mumm. Viterbo had an 18-7 edge in shots on goal and 5-1 in the overtime.
Destinee Montenegro had eight saves in goal for Northwestern.