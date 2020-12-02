Northwestern women's basketball gets first win of the season at Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY — Northwestern women’s basketball coach Chris Yaw couldn’t help but let out a smile after Wednesday’s game.
The Red Raiders entered the GPAC contest against Briar Cliff winless, but they broke that streak with a 59-50 win over the Chargers at Newman Flanagan Center.
“I’m just really proud of our ladies,” Yaw said. “I’m excited for them. To hear them celebrating, they just put in a tremendous amount of work throughout the season. I’m proud of them for earning good play. Sometimes they end in wins, sometimes they end in losses.”
With the win, Northwestern broke an 0-6 start to the season, and it handed the Chargers their first loss of the season.
“We talked about in the locker room that this can’t be a relief,” Yaw said. “We have to celebrate it as a relief, not as a win. I think that causes you to sit back and relax a bit. You have a tendency to forget what got you that win. I hope it’s motivating more than anything else.”
Northwestern started out hot, powered by senior Sammy Blum. By the end of the first quarter, Blum hit three 3-pointers en route to an 11-point start.
Blum ended up with 16 points in the first half, and in the game, the senior from Rock Valley had 19 points.
Yaw agreed that Blum’s start to the night sparked Northwestern offensively.
“It’s something she does really well,” Yaw said. “When your team is getting a variety of things of what they do well, that’s just a huge confidence thing for the whole team, whether you’re hitting the shots or not. It was a great start for Sammy.”
In the fourth quarter, the Red Raiders went on a 10-0 run after trailing 47-43 with 5 minutes, 15 seconds left.
Devyn Kemble got the run started with a 3-pointer at the top of the key, and she came off a curl screen.
Then, Molly Schany had a conventional 3-point play with 3:21 left in the game. That 3-point play gave the Red Raiders the lead again.
Maddie Jones extended that lead on Northwestern’s next possession with a made basket near the right elbow.
Schany also hit another basket in the paint to give the Red Raiders a 53-47 lead. Schany was the only other Chargers double-digit scorer with 11 points.
The Red Raiders never gave up their lead after Schany’s 3-point play.
Briar Cliff got back into the game, by taking its first lead with 3:50 left in the third quarter. The Chargers were down 33-25, but the Chargers went on an 11-2 run to give them their first lead.
Konnor Sudmann and Kennedy Benne got that run started with back-to-back baskets in the paint, then Josie Condon hit a 3-pointer to get them back within 3.
Madelyn Deitchler later hit two free throws to put the Chargers up for the first time.
Near the end of the third quarter and into the first few moments of the fourth quarter, the two teams traded the lead.
The Chargers had three scorers in double figures. Sudmann led the Chargers with 14 points, while Benne and Deitchler both had 10 points.
Going into the game, the Red Raiders’ goal was to have the Chargers shoot a lower field-goal percentage.
The Red Raiders accomplished that.
BCU shot 24.5 percent from the floor (14-for-57) and 4 of 16 from the 3-point area. From the free throw line, BCU was 18-for-28.
“We lessened the field goal percentage, but they shot too many free throws,” Yaw said. “I thought we forced some tough shots. We took care of rebounding.”
The Chargers realized that they didn’t shoot as well as they wanted to.
Sudmann and Benne each made four field goals, and Deitchler was 1-for-10, but made 8 of 12 free throws.
“We just couldn’t get going offensively,” Benne said. “It dragged over on defense, which is usually our stronger side. Their intensity was just higher than ours.”
Even with the loss, BCU has a 6-1 record (4-1 in the GPAC) going into the weekend. That’s a much better start than what the Chargers had last season.
Simply put, the Chargers are having more fun.
“We bet on ourselves, because no one really bets on us,” Benne said. “I think the best part is that we’re surprising everyone. We’re having fun working together as a team.”
