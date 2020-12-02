Northwestern women's basketball gets first win of the season at Briar Cliff

“It’s something she does really well,” Yaw said. “When your team is getting a variety of things of what they do well, that’s just a huge confidence thing for the whole team, whether you’re hitting the shots or not. It was a great start for Sammy.”

In the fourth quarter, the Red Raiders went on a 10-0 run after trailing 47-43 with 5 minutes, 15 seconds left.

Devyn Kemble got the run started with a 3-pointer at the top of the key, and she came off a curl screen.

Then, Molly Schany had a conventional 3-point play with 3:21 left in the game. That 3-point play gave the Red Raiders the lead again.

Maddie Jones extended that lead on Northwestern’s next possession with a made basket near the right elbow.

Schany also hit another basket in the paint to give the Red Raiders a 53-47 lead. Schany was the only other Chargers double-digit scorer with 11 points.

The Red Raiders never gave up their lead after Schany’s 3-point play.

Briar Cliff got back into the game, by taking its first lead with 3:50 left in the third quarter. The Chargers were down 33-25, but the Chargers went on an 11-2 run to give them their first lead.