Northwestern women's basketball starts season with challenging schedule

Sammy Blum led the Red Raiders in scoring in both games, and that should be a theme throughout the season.

In the first two games, Blum, a senior from Rock Valley, scored a combined 30 points, including 18 in the opener against Sterling.

Last season, Blum led Northwestern with 15.6 points per game, as she shot 46 percent from the floor. She surpassed the 20-point mark in five different games last season.

“I think there’s plenty of experience on her part there,” Yaw said. “She’s a good cog for our team. She has a high level of trust with her teammates. I’m not surprised she would have a positive start, and it’s been important for Sammy and I to talk about how she doesn’t need to play in a way where she needs to carry us.”

Yaw said that the Red Raiders will be most successful if they’re balanced. He hopes that everyone plays together, and that hopefully no one makes the assumption they need to make a great play when Northwestern is on offense.

Alexis Toering will play a pivotal role, as the 5-foot-11 junior forward from Sioux Center will move from the post position to more of a perimeter role.