Northwestern women's basketball starts season with challenging schedule

The Northwestern College women’s basketball team built their non-conference schedule strong so that the Red Raiders could be well-prepared for the Great Plains Athletic Conference portion of their schedule.
It has shown to be a good litmus test for the Red Raiders.
The Red Raiders dropped both of their games in the Northwestern Classic to Sterling and Grand View. Sterling was a national tournament qualifier last season.
Northwestern also played Dakota State on Wednesday night before opening the GPAC slate this upcoming Saturday against Concordia, which was a top-3 team last season.
Even though the Red Raiders are off to an 0-2 start, Red Raiders coach Chris Yaw wanted to get the Red Raiders uncomfortable to start the season.
“There was some design to that, we wanted to make our non-conference schedule challenging,” Yaw said. “You certainly don’t schedule them with the expectation that, ‘Man we’re going to get beat in these games.’ That’s never easy to take on those losses, but we would’ve not done some things well and we might not know what we needed to get better at. It teaches us to take things one game at a time.”
Yaw’s greatest optimism is the strength he has in the team.
Northwestern returns several players from last year’s 17-11 squad, and it returns its leading scorer.
Sammy Blum led the Red Raiders in scoring in both games, and that should be a theme throughout the season.
In the first two games, Blum, a senior from Rock Valley, scored a combined 30 points, including 18 in the opener against Sterling.
Last season, Blum led Northwestern with 15.6 points per game, as she shot 46 percent from the floor. She surpassed the 20-point mark in five different games last season.
“I think there’s plenty of experience on her part there,” Yaw said. “She’s a good cog for our team. She has a high level of trust with her teammates. I’m not surprised she would have a positive start, and it’s been important for Sammy and I to talk about how she doesn’t need to play in a way where she needs to carry us.”
Yaw said that the Red Raiders will be most successful if they’re balanced. He hopes that everyone plays together, and that hopefully no one makes the assumption they need to make a great play when Northwestern is on offense.
Alexis Toering will play a pivotal role, as the 5-foot-11 junior forward from Sioux Center will move from the post position to more of a perimeter role.
Toering scored nine points in both games against the Sterling Warriors and Grand View. Last season, Toering was the Red Raiders’ No. 2 scorer with 11.3 ppg.
Yaw complimented how Toering played in the post, given that she’s smaller than most post players in the GPAC.
Yaw, who has started his 10th season as Red Raiders’ coach, believes Toering’s awareness of where her abilities fit in will serve her well in her adjusted role.
“She’s a good athlete, runs well and has some decent quickness,” Yaw said. “From the perimeter, she’ll understand how to use that. She knows that her strengths are to attack the basket and be a good cutter to the basket when she doesn’t have the ball.”
Other returning role players for the Red Raiders include junior Devyn Kemble, sophomore Emilee Danner, Jada Cunningham and Hannah Nerem.
Yaw has seen that depth and balance every day at basketball practice.
“I think there’s a variety of strengths within the team,” Yaw said. “We have kids who can shoot it really well, we have kids who can attack the basket really well, and I think we have high energy, consistent players. The group, the comradery, the chemistry. I’m just excited about who they will be together as people. The growth as people is very, very evident.”
