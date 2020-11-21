Northwestern wrestling loses to Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The Northwestern College wrestling team dropped its second straight dual, falling to the University of Jamestown 24-22 in a match Friday.

The Raiders are now 0-2 in the conference.

Faced with a 21-0 deficit, Northwestern rallied with five straight wins, one by fall, to take a 22-21 lead heading into the final match of the dual. Jamestown's Ramiro Macias, the GPAC third ranked wrestler at 285, defeated Northwestern's Skyler Bonestroo in a second sudden death period, 3-2, with 22 seconds left, to get the Jimmies the win.

Blake Pomajzl began the rally, picking up a convincing 11-2 major decision against Jake Hamilton at 157. Jake Francksen-Small, the reigning GPAC Wrestler of the Week, earned his fourth win of the season with an 11-3 major against CJ Toedter, the GPAC's sixth-ranked grappler at 165.

Austin Hendrickson was the next Raider to pick up a win by decision, defeating Gabe Juaragui by major (13-4) at 174. Hendrickson improved his season record to 3-2. Luke Jenness continued his outstanding start to the season when he pinned Thomas Ingraham at the 1:53 mark to pick up six points for Dahl's squad. Jenness improved his record to 5-0.

Now trailing 21-18, Bennett Sikkink earned a 14-2, major decision win against Elijah Ramos at 197 to put Northwestern in front 22-21.

