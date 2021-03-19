COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Northwestern baseball loses to Doane by seven runs

CRETE, Neb. — The Northwestern baseball team dropped its fourth straight game with a 10-3 road loss to Doane (Neb.) on Friday, as starting pitcher Brady Roberts allowed eight runs over five innings of work in the first game of a doubleheader.

Roberts' record fell to 1-3 on the season, after he went five innings and gave up 11 hits. Five of his eight runs were earned, as the Northwestern defense committed a pair of errors in the game.

The Red Raiders offense scored three runs on six hits, all of which were singles. Doane starting pitcher Travis Cowan got the win after pitching six innings and allowing five hits, and two earned runs, with 11 strikeouts.

The Doane offense had 13 hits against the Red Raiders, including three doubles.

Northwestern plays Doane in game two at 3 p.m. on Friday. The Red Raiders will play another doubleheader on Saturday, at Briar Cliff.

IOWA 3, NEBRASKA 0: A three-run bottom of the sixth was all the Iowa Hawkeyes needed on Friday afternoon at Duane Banks Field, as Iowa took the first game of three-game series over the Nebraska baseball team by the score of 3-0.