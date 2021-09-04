Home sweet home: Northwestern College returns for home opener against Hastings

Despite those losses, the Raiders offense seemed to click just fine in Week One.

Fryar averaged 17.5 yards per completion last week against the Saints, while throwing touchdowns to senior wide receiver Cade Moser and junior wide receiver Michael Storey.

“It definitely changes things a little bit, but not too much in our opinion,” Fryar said. “We’re still running the same stuff. Canon Flores is another guy who is good, he’s stepping in for Shane. He was quiet last week, but he’s a fifth year senior, a leader on our team and a guy that can get it done."

"I’m definitely going to be looking to him, and I know we’ll be making big plays as the season continues.”

This week’s opponent is a bit of an unknown for the Raiders, as Hastings comes into its first game of the season with a brand new head coach and defensive coordinator, in Matt Franzen and Kyle Suttles.

The last time these teams met, on Nov. 7, 2020, Northwestern walloped the Mustangs by a score of 62-10.