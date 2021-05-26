Kristin Rotert named Northwestern women's basketball head coach

Rotert was glad to be named the next head coach of the Red Raiders.

“What attracted me the most was the ability to combine two of the most important aspects of my life: My devotion to my faith and my passion for basketball,” Rotert said. “I believe in coaching with a purpose, and we will use basketball as a tool to help develop our student-athletes in all aspects of life.

“I believe we can compete at a championship level,” Rotert added. “We can do some incredible things at this college and in this community. The people here are special, and I thought this was a great opportunity for me. … I look forward to learning why being a Red Raider is so important to you.”

Rotert takes over a program that isn’t far from the championship level. The Red Raiders made the national tournament last year, but failed to qualify for the rounds in Sioux City.

Northwestern lost to Concordia in the conference semifinals, then won its national tournament opening-round game against College of the Ozarks.

Clarke then beat Northwestern to clinch a spot among the Sioux City Sixteen.

The Red Raiders didn’t start the season out well.