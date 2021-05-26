Kristin Rotert named Northwestern women's basketball head coach

When the Northwestern College athletic department was selling its old basketball and volleyball floor last weekend, hall-of-famer Deb Remmerde-Leusink pointed out to Dr. Micah Parker that the remaining letters spelled out something: The last name of its new women’s basketball head coach.
Those letters spelled out “Rotert” and sure enough, the Red Raiders on Tuesday announced Kristin Rotert as their new leader.
Rotert replaces Chris Yaw, who announced his departure in March.
“I thought that was a great sign that we chose the correct person here,” Parker said of Rotert.
Rotert most recently served as the director of operations for the South Dakota State women’s basketball program.
She played for the Jackrabbits, but Rotert was a member of Aaron Johnston’s staff since July 2018. During that time, SDSU made two NCAA tournament appearances and it went to the Sweet 16 during the 2018-19 season.
Rotert played for the Jackrabbits from 2008-11, and when she was done playing for Johnston, Rotert was tied for the all-time lead in school history with 3-pointers made with 250. That record has since been broken.
She was named the MVP of the 2011 Summit League Tournament and was second-team All-Summit during that senior season.
Of course, Johnston was disappointed to see rotert leave Brookings, but thrilled for her to get to lead the Red Raiders.
“I think she’s had great experiences here and she’s well-prepared,” Johnston said Wednesday. “She’s going to do great things in a program that’s in a really great place.”
According to Johnston, who has coached the Jackrabbits to more than 500 wins, he believed Rotert became the first SDSU player to become a head coach somewhere else.
“Having Kristin here as an athlete was fantastic,” Johnston said. “She’s been around our best memories and contributed to them in a positive way.”
Johnston said that Rotert has two good qualities that'll help her in Orange City. First, she’s a good people-person.
“Relationships are very important to her,” Johnston said. “She’s a very good listener. She works to try to get to know people. That’s critically important in coaching.”
Second, from a basketball standpoint, Rotert knows the game. Johnston noticed that when she was a player then part of his staff.
“I remember her as a younger player here, we could play her at multiple positions,” he said. “She picked up offensive concepts and defensive concepts really quickly. She understood what it took to win and what needed to happen on the floor.”
Rotert was glad to be named the next head coach of the Red Raiders.
“What attracted me the most was the ability to combine two of the most important aspects of my life: My devotion to my faith and my passion for basketball,” Rotert said. “I believe in coaching with a purpose, and we will use basketball as a tool to help develop our student-athletes in all aspects of life.
“I believe we can compete at a championship level,” Rotert added. “We can do some incredible things at this college and in this community. The people here are special, and I thought this was a great opportunity for me. … I look forward to learning why being a Red Raider is so important to you.”
Rotert takes over a program that isn’t far from the championship level. The Red Raiders made the national tournament last year, but failed to qualify for the rounds in Sioux City.
Northwestern lost to Concordia in the conference semifinals, then won its national tournament opening-round game against College of the Ozarks.
Clarke then beat Northwestern to clinch a spot among the Sioux City Sixteen.
The Red Raiders didn’t start the season out well.
They were 0-6, but all they needed was a fresh start in 2021. The Red Raiders got that, as they won 11 games in a row.
Northwestern loses its top scorer in Sammy Blum, a former Rock Valley High School grad. This past season, Blum averaged 13.5 points per game, but she graduated from the program.
The Red Raiders do return their No. 2 starter, rising sophomore Molly Schany. The Emmetsburg native scored in double figures in 21 games, and averaged 12.6 ppg.
“First for me, it’s about building connections with the current players,” Rotert said. “From there, building my staff that’s already in progress. After that, we’ll build relationships with people I’ll work with and build in this community.”