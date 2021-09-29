Northwestern athletics dedicate new Bultman Center renovations

The Bultman Center received a nice facelift during the summer, and Northwestern College held a ceremony on Wednesday to show it off to the Red Raiders faithful.

Red Raiders Vice President of Athletics Micah Parker and President Greg Christy were on-hand to display the new Bultman Center lobby as well as the renovated floor with the new logos.

“Phase one started last fall with approval from the Board of Trustees to start raising money. A significant lead gift allowed us to start work on the floor in the spring. We were blessed to have the money raised in about five months to complete the first phase,” Parker said. “We’ve experienced many product and delivery issues that all construction projects are working through, but we are thrilled with the end product.”

The first phase of Bultman Center renovations totaled $2.25 million. Northwestern athletics is set to feature a brand-new three-piece Daktronics scorers table with LED screens. The new Bultman floor has been named after the Den Hartogs, following the lead gift from John and Ann Den Hartog.

“These renovations will enhance the student-athlete and fan experience in the Bultman Center for generations to come,” Christy said.

The lobby and the gym floor, however, were just Phase One of a project that Northwestern is still working on.

The second phase of the renovation project will include renovations of locker rooms and coaches’ offices.

The facility was built in 1995, and has been home to four of Northwestern’s athletic programs: men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and wrestling.

It also includes locker rooms, classrooms, athletic training facilities and coaches’ offices.

“We are excited to welcome the Red Raider community to a newly remodeled Bultman Center. We’ve heard so many positive comments from alums and fans who have followed the project,” Parker said. “The floor is beautiful and proudly displays our new Raider logo as well as the state of Iowa. The remodel welcomes recruits and fans to help us honor Christ through excellence in athletics."

