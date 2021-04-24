Northwestern football beats Grand View to advance to national semifinals

Whether by air or by land, the Northwestern College football team has found a way to win this postseason.
On Saturday afternoon in Des Moines, Northwestern pulled off an upset victory in the NAIA national quarterfinals, as the Red Raiders beat second-ranked Grand View, 27-24, thanks to outstanding performances from quarterback Tyson Kooima and senior wide receiver Shane Solberg.
After leading the Raiders to a win last week over Dickinson State with 263 passing yards and 114 yards rushing, Kooima picked the Vikings’ secondary apart on Saturday, with 379 yards on 24 completions, along with two touchdown passes.
His most prolific target was Solberg, who finished the day with 11 receptions for 188 yards.
Coming into the game, Grand View ranked No. 1 in total defense by allowing an average of just 173.7 yards per game.
“Grand View's defense is awesome," Northwestern coach Matt McCarty said. "We just trusted out best players, and put the ball in their hands. Tyson and Shane played an outstanding game today."
With 1:49 left in the game, the Vikings and Red Raiders were tied at 24-24, and Northwestern started its drive at the 13 yard line. Kooima then uncorked a 78-yard pass to senior tight end Josh Fakkema to get the Raiders to the nine yard line.
Three plays later, Northwestern kicker Eli Stader nailed a 20-yard field goal, to give Northwestern the 27-24 lead at the one-minute mark.
On the next drive, Grand View got a first down, but then failed to convert another, as Vikings’ quarterback Johnny Sullivan threw the ball away on fourth and two to turn the ball over on downs.
"It was pure joy," McCarty said. "Our guys stayed so true to our culture and who we were today. It was fun for them to see the results of that. We talk all the time about 'just keep pounding.' Just be who we are every play, and the results will take of themselves at the end."
Once Sullivan's final pass soared out of bounds, Northwestern stormed the field in celebration, as the Raiders beat Grand View in the programs' first ever meeting.
Saturday’s contest was a back-and-forth affair where every big moment was answered with another. Grand View got the scoring started on its second drive of the day, when junior quarterback Johnny Sullivan hit junior Brandon Martin in the corner of the endzone to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead.
At the 9:21 mark of the second quarter, the Vikings went up by 14 thanks to a two-yard touchdown run from freshman running back Avery Gates.
Kooima had 140 yards through the air in the first two quarters, with 91 of those yards going to Solberg.
On the ground, the Raiders had only 13 total yards in the first half, with Kooima leading the way with 11 yards. Konner McQuillan had five yards on two carries, and scored the team’s first touchdown of the day with 7:11 left in the first half.
At halftime, the Raiders trailed the Vikings, 14-7.
In the third quarter, Northwestern took the lead by outscoring the Vikings, 10-0. After punting on their first offensive drive, the Raiders sacked Sullivan in the end zone for a safety. Once they got the ball back, the Raiders went 56 yards on four plays to take the lead, as Cade Moser caught the four yard touchdown pass to put Northwestern up by a 17-14 score.
Grand View tied it at 17-17 with a 25-yard field goal from sophomore Nathan Hamilton with 12:59 left in the game, but Northwestern responded with a 75-yard drive that culminated with a 21 yard touchdown pass from Kooima to Solberg, giving the Raiders a 24-17 lead with 8:26 remaining.
Solberg, who has been teammates with Kooima for four seasons, was impressed with his quarterbacks performance against the top-ranked Vikings' defense.
"He's just a ballplayer," Solberg said of Kooima. "It doesn't matter how he does it. He can throw, he can run, it's kind of whatever the defense is giving us."
On Grand View’s next drive, it looked for a moment like the Vikings’ had made a crucial mistake, as Sullivan threw an interception to Northwestern senior Trevor Rozeboom, wiping out what had been a productive nine-play drive for Grand View.
But on the second play of the Raiders ensuing series, Kooima was picked off by Jianni Angulo, giving the Vikings the ball back at the 49. On the next play, Sullivan tied it up at 24-24 with a 49-yard pass to junior wide receiver Brandon Martin.
Both team’s next drives ended with punts, but the 78-yard pass to Fakkema gave Northwestern the boost it needed, as time ran out on Grand View’s championship hopes.
Northwestern finished with 406 total yards of offense against the Vikings.
"They're a great defense," Solberg said. "We knew going in that they were going to play tough, and play hard, but we knew that we had to match that intensity. That is exactly what we did today. We were able to find their weak spots, and we picked on them and it worked out for us."
With the victory, Northwestern clinched its spot in the NAIA national semifinals for the first time since 2000.
McCarty was a freshman on that 2000 Northwestern team, and is thrilled about the chance to lead the team there again as head coach.
"It is pretty awesome," McCarty said. "Northwestern is a special place with an awesome football tradition. It's fun to be a part of it, and its a pretty awesome experience. These guys are just hungry, and keep working."
The Red Raiders finished with just 27 rushing yards on 23 attempts, but Kooima’s 379 passing yards more than made up the difference. On defense, Northwestern held the Vikings to 74 rushing yards and 211 yards passing. Northwestern finished with nine tackles for loss and three sacks.
Northwestern will find out its national semifinals opponent later this weekend.
The winner of next week’s game will play for the national championship on May 10 at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium in Grambling, La.