Northwestern football beats Grand View to advance to national semifinals

Three plays later, Northwestern kicker Eli Stader nailed a 20-yard field goal, to give Northwestern the 27-24 lead at the one-minute mark.

On the next drive, Grand View got a first down, but then failed to convert another, as Vikings’ quarterback Johnny Sullivan threw the ball away on fourth and two to turn the ball over on downs.

"It was pure joy," McCarty said. "Our guys stayed so true to our culture and who we were today. It was fun for them to see the results of that. We talk all the time about 'just keep pounding.' Just be who we are every play, and the results will take of themselves at the end."

Once Sullivan's final pass soared out of bounds, Northwestern stormed the field in celebration, as the Raiders beat Grand View in the programs' first ever meeting.

Saturday’s contest was a back-and-forth affair where every big moment was answered with another. Grand View got the scoring started on its second drive of the day, when junior quarterback Johnny Sullivan hit junior Brandon Martin in the corner of the endzone to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead.

At the 9:21 mark of the second quarter, the Vikings went up by 14 thanks to a two-yard touchdown run from freshman running back Avery Gates.