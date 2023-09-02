SEWARD, Neb. -- Konner McQuillan rushed for a career-high 252 yards as Northwestern opened defense of its NAIA national title with a 48-35 road win over GPAC foe Concordia Saturday.
Northwestern's Konner McQuillan looks for a window against Indiana Wesleyan during a NAIA semifinal game in Orange City, Iowa. McGuillan rushed for a career-high 252 yards in the Red Raiders' season opening 48-35 win over Concordia Saturday.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
With the performance, the senior becomes the 10th Red Raider to reach 2,500 career rushing yards.
Dual-threat quarterback Jalyn Garmstad, MVP in the 2022 national championship game against Kaiser (Fla.), passed for 227 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score.
Gramstad connected on all three of his TD passes to All-American receiver Michael Storey, with the senior finishing with 159 yards receiving.
The Red Raiders led 21-7 at halftime, but the Bulldogs cut the deficit to seven points after a DJ McGarvie 33-yard scoring pass to Austin Jablonsk to start the third quarter.
Northwestern extended the lead back to two touchdowns later in the quarter, but Concordia again came storming back to cut the advantage to seven at the end of the stanza.
After the teams traded touchdowns to start the fourth quarter, the Raiders put the game on ice with 3:49 left on Gramstad's two-yard scoring run.
