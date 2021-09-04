Northwestern returns home for opener against Hastings

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — It has only been four and a half months since the Northwestern College football team last played a home game, but a lot has happened for the Red Raiders in that time.
In their most recent game at De Valois Stadium, which came on April 17, the Raiders beat Dickinson State by a 31-7 score in the first round of the NAIA football playoffs, which were pushed to the spring due to COVID-19.
The Raiders then beat No. 2 Grand View and No. 1 Morningside in the following two weeks, to advance to the NAIA National Championship, which they lost to No. 3 Lindsey Wilson on May 10, 45-13.
Now, after a truncated offseason and a dominant 66-9 win last week over Presentation College, Northwestern returns to its home digs with a 1 p.m. matchup against Hastings College on Saturday afternoon.
Northwestern got strong performances from all over the field against the Saints last week, as the team swept the GPAC Player of the Week Awards. Senior quarterback Blake Fryar won the conference’s offensive player of the week award by going 12-for-18 for 210 yards passing, and two touchdowns.
On defense, senior back Jaden Snyder took home the hardware after picking off two passes for 60 yards and a touchdown, while also forcing a fumble. Finally, sophomore Kole Telford won the GPAC special teams player of the week after he returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown.
“Our guys played really well for our first game out,” Northwestern coach Matt McCarty said. “In all three phases, we were able to execute at a high level, which as a coaching staff is really exciting. Coming off of one week of fall camp, and hopping into game week, I thought our guys played at a high level.”
The Raiders defense allowed Presentation to compile 154 yards of total offense, as Saints quarterback Mike McPeek went 7-for-22 for 37 yards passing yards and three interceptions. The Saints managed 116 yards on the ground, with Breken Smith leading the way at 13 carries for 44 yards.
“It was good. We had a good week of preparation and a great scout week,” Snyder said. “We were missing some key starters in Noah (Van’t Hof) and Brett (Moser.) We played well as a whole team. I had a few opportunities that I took advantage of, but we played really well as a unit. It feels good to get on the field with the guys, and just have some fun together.”
On offense, Fryar played well in his first game in the starting role, as the team awaits the return of injured All-American Tyson Kooima, which McCarty said could come toward the end of this month.
Along with Kooima’s missing the start of the year, the Raiders are also without 2020 All-American wide receiver Shane Solberg, who will miss the season due to a torn ACL.
Despite those losses, the Raiders offense seemed to click just fine in Week One.
Fryar averaged 17.5 yards per completion last week against the Saints, while throwing touchdowns to senior wide receiver Cade Moser and junior wide receiver Michael Storey.
“It definitely changes things a little bit, but not too much in our opinion,” Fryar said. “We’re still running the same stuff. Canon Flores is another guy who is good, he’s stepping in for Shane. He was quiet last week, but he’s a fifth year senior, a leader on our team and a guy that can get it done."
"I’m definitely going to be looking to him, and I know we’ll be making big plays as the season continues.”
This week’s opponent is a bit of an unknown for the Raiders, as Hastings comes into its first game of the season with a brand new head coach and defensive coordinator, in Matt Franzen and Kyle Suttles.
The last time these teams met, on Nov. 7, 2020, Northwestern walloped the Mustangs by a score of 62-10.
“They return some really good experience from last season, and they have some really good playmakers on both sides of the ball,” McCarty said. “They have plenty of experience in our league, and a new coach, so we expect them to be excited and hungry to play. We’re expecting them to execute. Knowing coach Franzen, his teams always execute really well.”
After a national championship run in the spring, a short offseason, and a big win in week one, the Raiders are excited to finally play ball again in front of the Raiders' faithful.
At some point, everybody wants to go home.
“For us, week one was great, and it was great to get a game under our belt," McCarty said. "Going into week two, the growth that we get to see from week one, the learning from our mistakes and cleaning up our execution, that is what we are excited to see.”