WATCH NOW: Northwestern wallops Hastings thanks to Fryar's big day

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The past is in the past for the Northwestern College football team, and the present is looking pretty darn good.

On a bright and sunny Saturday afternoon at De Valois Stadium, the Red Raiders dominated Hastings College in nearly every phase of the game, and walked away with a 45-13 victory over the Broncos.

Any concern about a championship game hangover for the Red Raiders has surely faded after the first two games of the season.

After his squad lost to Lindsey Wilson in the NAIA national championship game this past May, Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty said that he talked to his team about avoiding the championship hangover, which is the phenomenon often seen in the NFL, where the team that loses a title game in one season tends to struggle in the following year.

“That is something that we really addressed right away when we started fall camp,” McCarty said. “If we won it last year, or lost and finished runner-up, we all start at the same spot. Our guys really embraced that. The result of that game has no impact on this season, so our guys have really embraced that, and are really making sure they are doing what they can this year, so we can get back to that spot again.”