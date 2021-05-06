'We know he'll be ready to play:' Blake Fryar set to start Northwestern's national title game

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Monday night is Blake Fryar’s time to shine.
It might not have been how Fryar pictured taking over the reins as the Northwestern starting quarterback, but Fryar is the guy now for the Red Raiders, and he will be making his first collegiate start on May 10 against Lindsey Wilson, in the national championship game.
For the past four years, the Raiders have been led on offense by All-American quarterback Tyson Kooima. Kooima was spectacular over the past three weeks, throwing for 1,132 total passing yards, and 10 total touchdowns in Northwestern's wins over Dickinson State, Grand View, and Morningside.
He threw for 490 yards last week in Northwestern’s upset semifinal win against the Mustangs, with three TDs through the air, and two on the ground.
But in the final minute of the game, Kooima threw the game's winning score to wide receiver Michael Storey, and immediately went to the turf in pain.
The injury was later diagnosed as a torn Achilles, and Kooima was ruled out for next week’s game, leaving the Raiders to turn to their redshirt sophomore for the starting snaps.
“It’s definitely not the way you draw it up,” Northwestern coach Matt McCarty said. “But we have the most confidence that we can in Blake. Blake, if you see him prepare every day, for three years he has been in our program. The kid is an outstanding leader, and I know our guys believe in him a lot.”
"Seeing what he does and how he prepares every single day gives us a ton of confidence. We know he'll be ready to play."
When Fryar got the news that he would be making the start in place of Kooima, there were some mixed emotions. The two are close friends, and Fryar has spent the past three years with an up-close view as Kooima turned into a standout collegiate player.
“I’ve learned so much from him as a quarterback,” Fryar said. “First off, that was tough. Secondly, you just have to go out and execute your job. It’s a pretty fun environment to get to do that in a big game like Morningside, and moving forward, I just have to stay calm.”
It will be a strange feeling for Kooima to be standing on the sideline rather than under center, but he is going to do his best to serve as a kind of coach figure for Fryar.
“I haven’t been hurt all my life playing football, and being in the national championship, and not being able to play was definitely tough at first,” Kooima said. “I’m just in a different role now. I’m going to guide Blake as much as I can, and guide the offense as well.”
Before coming to Northwestern, Fryar was a highly successful quarterback at the high school level. In his junior season at Van Meter High School, the Bulldogs finished 11-1, with their only loss coming to Western Christian in the state semifinals.
The Wolfpack's quarterback in that game? Tyson Kooima.
Fryar has not lost as a starting quarterback since that game, leading his team to a 13-0 record and a Class 1A state title his senior year. Now, three and a half years later, Kooima is doing all he can to make sure Fryar keeps his winning streak alive, against a Lindsey Wilson defense that ranks sixth in the country with an average of 14.5 points allowed per game.
“Blake is a special player,” Kooima said. “People don’t see it, he can throw the ball really well, and he is faster than what other people think too. I’ll just be there on the sideline. If I see something, I’ll point it out to him, but our offensive coordinator is doing a good job of helping him out as well, … Blake is a good player, and I can’t wait to see him play.”
Wide receiver Shane Solberg is the Red Raiders’ top receiver, with 1,567 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns through the air this season. While he and Kooima have been close over the past four seasons on and off the field, Solberg doesn’t seem too worried about the switch to a new guy under center.
After catching 11 passes for 188 yards two weeks ago against Grand View, Solberg was held to zero receptions last Saturday against Morningside. But with Fryar taking the starting snaps for the first time, Solberg can probably expect at least a few balls to be thrown his way.
“Playing with Tyson has been so incredible,” Solberg said. “Sometimes after big plays, we’ll run up to each other and just be like “Wow, you’re insane, man. I love playing football with you.’ But I think on (Monday), I can expect those things with Blake too. He’s a great player.”
On Monday, Fryar will try to guide Northwestern to its first national championship since 1983. It's a lot to ask of a first-time starter. But he doesn't seem too worried about what is to come.
He has played for a championship before, and won it. Now, it's time to see if he can do it again.
"I'm definitely just going to play my game," Fryar said. "Tyson does a lot of things I can only hope to do on the field. Ultimately, I just have to execute our offense to the best of my ability."