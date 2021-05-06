'We know he'll be ready to play:' Blake Fryar set to start Northwestern's national title game

"Seeing what he does and how he prepares every single day gives us a ton of confidence. We know he'll be ready to play."

When Fryar got the news that he would be making the start in place of Kooima, there were some mixed emotions. The two are close friends, and Fryar has spent the past three years with an up-close view as Kooima turned into a standout collegiate player.

“I’ve learned so much from him as a quarterback,” Fryar said. “First off, that was tough. Secondly, you just have to go out and execute your job. It’s a pretty fun environment to get to do that in a big game like Morningside, and moving forward, I just have to stay calm.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It will be a strange feeling for Kooima to be standing on the sideline rather than under center, but he is going to do his best to serve as a kind of coach figure for Fryar.

“I haven’t been hurt all my life playing football, and being in the national championship, and not being able to play was definitely tough at first,” Kooima said. “I’m just in a different role now. I’m going to guide Blake as much as I can, and guide the offense as well.”