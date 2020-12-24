Northwestern's Tyson Kooima, Morningside's Niklas Gustav headline GPAC football awards

SIOUX CITY -- Northwestern quarterback Tyson Kooima was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year for the second straight season and Morningside defensive lineman Niklas Gustav was named the GPAC Defensive Player of the Year as the GPAC football awards and teams were released this week.
Morningside coach Steve Ryan was once again named the GPAC Coach of the Year. The Mustangs went 8-0 to win the GPAC for the 10th-straight season. The Mustangs have won 57 straight GPAC games and 37 straight games overall.
Kooima led the NAIA with 2,750 passing yards and also in total yards with 3,181. The school's all-time leader in passing yards (11,529) and passing touchdowns (97) also set a program-best 64 percent completion percentage. He had 25 passing touchdowns and five rushing and he threw for 400 or more yards in three games. Kooima rushed for 100 yards once.
Gustav was second in the NAIA in total tackles for loss as he had 15.5 and he was also second in the nation with 8.5 sacks, averaging 1.1 sacks per game, the fourth-best in the nation.
Morningside running back A.P. Ponder, wide receiver Reid Jurgensmeier, offensive lineman Hunter Behrens, punt returner Caleb Schweigart, defensive lineman Seth Maitlen, linebacker Tyler Wingert and defensive back Josh Miller were all first-team selections.
Ponder ranked second in the NAIA in total scoring with 102 as he found the end zone 17 times. He was third in total rushing with 878 yards, averaging 109.8 yards per game. He was sixth in all-purpose yards with 1,101.
Jurgensemeier was first in the NAIA in total scoring with 114 points as he caught 19 touchdowns. He was second in the nation with 1,089 yards, averaging 136.1 yards per game. He was sixth with 49 receptions and seventh in all-purpose yards with 1,089.
Behrens helped Morningside rush for 1,473 yards and 5.2 yards per carry as the offensive line only allowed two sacks. Schweigart averaged 18.2 yards per punt return and had a 73-yard punt return for a touchdown. Maitlen had 39 tackles, including 8.5 for a loss and 4.5 sacks to go along with an interception. Wingert had 53 tackles including 6.0 tackles for a loss, 5.0 sacks and two interceptions. Miller had 50 tackles with five for a loss.
Morningside running back Anthony Sims, tight end Sione Tuifua, offensive linemen Jason Hahlbeck and Mason Williams, linebackers Jalen Portis and Weston Schultz and defensive backs Jamal Jones and Drew Bessey. Quarterback Joe Dolincheck, defensive back Steven Evans and wide receiver Jamal Albousafi were all honorable mentions.
Briar Cliff offensive lineman Koryatt Woodruff and defensive lineman Robert Robinson were both first-team picks.
Robinson, a senior, was a force for the Charger defense in 2020. The Los Angeles native averaged 6.2 tackles per contest this season and totaled 8.5 sacks. Robinson ranks seventh in the NAIA in sacks per game with .900. Robinson had 18.5 career sacks at the Cliff, ranking first in program history.
Woodruff led the Briar Cliff offensive line in 2020. He played in all nine games for the Chargers and was a team captain for the Cliff.
BCU defensive back Donald Garland was a second-team pick and M.J. Montgomery was an honorable mention selection.
Northwestern tight end Josh Fakkema, defensive back Jake Lynott, punter Jaden Snyder, wide receiver Shane Solberg, kicker Eli Stader and defensive back Noah Van't Hof were all first-team GPAC selections.
Solberg is Northwestern's all-time leader in receptions (262), receiving yards (4,468) and touchdown receptions (46). He's a three-time all-conference selection. He led the NAIA with 1,288 receiving yards and set the program record with 15 touchdown receptions this season. He was third in the NAIA with 58 receptions and he had two 200-yard games and five 100-yard games.
Fakkema had 11 receptions and two touchdowns. He's a two-time all-conference selection. Lynott ranked second in the NAIA and led the GPAC with four picks. He also had 23 tackles and was second in the GPAC with nine passes defended. Snyder averaged a GPAC-best 39.7 yards per attempt, which was also fifth in the NAIA. He had an 84-yard punt, the second-longest in the program's history. He also had 26 tackles. Stader led the NAIA in points scored by a kicker (78) and he ranked second in the NAIA with 11 field goals made. He was 45-of-49 on point after attempts to go along with a 46-yard field goal. Van't Hof was second in the GPAC with 74 tackles and had three interceptions. He was third in the GPAC with eight passes defended.
Northwestern running back Konner McQuillan, offensive lineman Darlin Marquez, offensive lineman Jack Johnson, defensive lineman Brett Moser and linebacker Parker Fryar were all named GPAC second team and wide receiver Michael Storey and defensive back Lorenzo Jones were honorable mentions.
Dordt wide receiver Levi Jungling, offensive linemen Alex Huisman and Mitch Van Regenmorter, defensive lineman David Kacmarynski and defensive back Nathan Kabongo were all named GPAC first team.
Jungling ranked second in the NAIA with 59 receptions and third with 837 yards and 1,221 all-purpose yards. He caught nine touchdowns and averaged 26.3 yards per punt. Huisman and Van Regenmorter helped Dordt rush for 313.7 yards per game, the second-most in the NAIA. Kacmarynski was seventh in the nation with 6.5 sacks and he had 10 tackles for loss. Kabongo had 42 tackles and two interceptions.
Quarterback Noah Clayberg, Carter Schiebout, kicker Brett Zachman and linebacker Josh Mrazek were all named second-team. Offensive lineman Walter Black and defensive linemen Jake Beukelman and Colyn Oostenink were both named honorable mentions.