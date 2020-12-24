Northwestern's Tyson Kooima, Morningside's Niklas Gustav headline GPAC football awards

Solberg is Northwestern's all-time leader in receptions (262), receiving yards (4,468) and touchdown receptions (46). He's a three-time all-conference selection. He led the NAIA with 1,288 receiving yards and set the program record with 15 touchdown receptions this season. He was third in the NAIA with 58 receptions and he had two 200-yard games and five 100-yard games.

Fakkema had 11 receptions and two touchdowns. He's a two-time all-conference selection. Lynott ranked second in the NAIA and led the GPAC with four picks. He also had 23 tackles and was second in the GPAC with nine passes defended. Snyder averaged a GPAC-best 39.7 yards per attempt, which was also fifth in the NAIA. He had an 84-yard punt, the second-longest in the program's history. He also had 26 tackles. Stader led the NAIA in points scored by a kicker (78) and he ranked second in the NAIA with 11 field goals made. He was 45-of-49 on point after attempts to go along with a 46-yard field goal. Van't Hof was second in the GPAC with 74 tackles and had three interceptions. He was third in the GPAC with eight passes defended.