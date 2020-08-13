NSIC cancels fall competition, suspends all sports through Dec. 31

Wayne State won't be competing in any athletic activity until 2021.
On Thursday, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference put a halt to any fall athletic activity by canceling the 2020 fall season. Also, the NSIC suspended all sports competitions through Dec. 31, 2020, meaning Wayne State and the other 15 NSIC schools won't have an athletic season again until 2021.
Earlier in the month, the NCAA canceled NCAA Division II fall championships.
In return, the NSIC delayed first practices for football and cross country to Sept. 2 with the first date of competition on Sept. 26. Volleyball and soccer had a Sept. 8 start day with an October 2 first competition date.
But the NSIC decided more action was needed on Thursday as the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s Board of Directors canceled NSIC fall competition and championships, and suspended all athletic competition through December 31, 2020.
“After weeks of monitoring the national landscape, along with countless hours of planning and deliberation, NSIC leadership ultimately came to the decision to cancel fall conference championships and suspend competitions through December,” stated WSC athletic director Mike Powicki in a press release. “This Decision was incredibly difficult, but was sincerely made with the health and safety of all NSIC student-athletes and campuses in mind.
“We fully understand there are many questions to answer for our student-athletes and stakeholders. While we need to accept that the 2020-21 year is not going to look and feel as we all hoped, it will be our ultimate focus and goal at WSC to support our student-athletes and do everything in our power to provide the best possible experience during the coming year."
Health and safety concerns prevailed in the league’s decision. Additionally, current recommendations for testing, exposure, and quarantine made it very difficult for a season to be successfully completed at an institution or across the conference without severe disruptions.
“The league’s initial decision to delay the start of fall sports was made with the rationale to allow campuses the ability to focus solely on reopening safely for their broader university communities,” NSIC Commissioner Erin Lind state in a press release. “In light of the recent decisions made by the NCAA Board of Governors, it is no longer feasible to conduct outside competition this fall semester.
"Our student-athletes deserve a competitive experience that provides a greater degree of safety and certainty than current conditions would allow. We believe now is the right time to provide clarity to our student-athletes so we can turn our efforts towards helping institutions reopen and ensuring a safe return to campus to start the academic year.”
Now the NSIC will monitor the landscape in the NCAA with the thought of an abbreviated winter season and hopefully a full spring season. The NSIC will look at what is happening locally, regionally and national during the COVID-19 pandemic.
