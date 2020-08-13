NSIC cancels fall competition, suspends all sports through Dec. 31

“We fully understand there are many questions to answer for our student-athletes and stakeholders. While we need to accept that the 2020-21 year is not going to look and feel as we all hoped, it will be our ultimate focus and goal at WSC to support our student-athletes and do everything in our power to provide the best possible experience during the coming year."

Health and safety concerns prevailed in the league’s decision. Additionally, current recommendations for testing, exposure, and quarantine made it very difficult for a season to be successfully completed at an institution or across the conference without severe disruptions.

“The league’s initial decision to delay the start of fall sports was made with the rationale to allow campuses the ability to focus solely on reopening safely for their broader university communities,” NSIC Commissioner Erin Lind state in a press release. “In light of the recent decisions made by the NCAA Board of Governors, it is no longer feasible to conduct outside competition this fall semester.