OABCIG, Iowa grad Cash Wilcke transitions to coaching role

Jake Kadel, who was a senior when Wilcke was a freshman at Iowa, asked Wilcke if he would be interested in joining Iowa Wesleyan's new coaching staff as a graduate assistant.

Iowa Wesleyan hired Contos, who coached with Cael Sanderson at Iowa State and Penn State. He was part of Penn State's four NCAA National Championships.

Not only did Contos hire Kadel, but he also brought in former Hawkeye Steven Holloway, another former teammate of Wilcke's. Holloway, a Mediapolis grad, and Wilcke were roommates as freshmen and they have been friends since they wrestled against each other in elementary school.

Wilcke jumped at the opportunity to coach with Contos, Kadel and Holloway.

"I could work under Shawn Contos and learn more from him and then coach with Jake and Steven, who I was with at Iowa, and that was really appealing to me. Plus it is less than an hour away from Iowa City, so I can hang out with friends and support the Hawkeyes," said Wilcke, who is getting his master's degree in athletic administration. "I can't always say I wanted to be in coaching but doing camps throughout college and teaching what I know to kids and seeing them light up after they hit a move, that definitely appealed to me.