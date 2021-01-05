OABCIG, Iowa grad Cash Wilcke transitions to coaching role

After earning his degree in sports and recreation management from the University of Iowa, Cash Wilcke was stressed out.
The Battle Creek native and OABCIG High School grad wrapped up five years with the Iowa wrestling team but he didn't know what was next.
More than six months later, Wilcke is "pretty relaxed" now. It didn't take long for some opportunities to come knocking, so Wilcke had options.
Wilcke likes the option he decided to go with. In the summer, Wilcke joined Shawn Contos' coaching staff at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant and is a graduate assistant for the Tigers.
So far, Wilcke is enjoying his transition into coaching.
"It's been pretty good so far. It's great that I got to fulfill my five years at Iowa and I still get to be involved in wrestling," Wilcke said. "It's a little more relaxed because I am not training to face the best but I am now training others to do that. I do miss being on the other side of it, though."
After winning two high school state championships at OABCIG, Wilcke joined the University of Iowa wrestling program, led by Sheldon natives Tom and Terry Brands.
Wilcke went 13-3 during his redshirt season in 2015-16 and the next season, he started in 14 of Iowa's 15 duals at 197 pounds. He placed eighth at the Big Ten Championships, earned an at-large NCAA berth and advanced to the round of 12 at the national tournament.
As a sophomore, Wilcke placed sixth at the Big Ten Championships at 197 pounds and was an NCAA qualifier. The next season Wilcke won a career-high 23 matches, this time at 184 pounds. He placed fifth at the Big Ten Championships and qualified for the national tournament again. Wilcke finished his senior season with 13 wins.
By the end of his five seasons at Iowa, Wilcke finished with 75 wins and was a three-time NCAA national qualifier.
While Wilcke wished he would've accomplished more at Iowa, he's happy about the person he's become because of his five years in Iowa City.
"I wouldn't change it for anything. Obviously, I wanted to accomplish more but the friends I made, the way the coaching staff helped me out so much, I was a kid fresh out of high school and thought I knew everything," Wilcke said. "My wrestling jumped mountains at Iowa. Not only my wrestling but also my mentality of how I look at things.
"When I look back at high school with my diet and what I thought were tough workouts, it's the things I learned at Iowa and now I go and use it when I work out. I am glad with everything I learned there and did."
The friendships Wilcke made at Iowa led to his position at Iowa Wesleyan.
At first, Wilcke was going to join the coaching staff at Iowa Lakes Community College when a former Iowa teammate of his reached out to him.
Jake Kadel, who was a senior when Wilcke was a freshman at Iowa, asked Wilcke if he would be interested in joining Iowa Wesleyan's new coaching staff as a graduate assistant.
Iowa Wesleyan hired Contos, who coached with Cael Sanderson at Iowa State and Penn State. He was part of Penn State's four NCAA National Championships.
Not only did Contos hire Kadel, but he also brought in former Hawkeye Steven Holloway, another former teammate of Wilcke's. Holloway, a Mediapolis grad, and Wilcke were roommates as freshmen and they have been friends since they wrestled against each other in elementary school.
Wilcke jumped at the opportunity to coach with Contos, Kadel and Holloway.
"I could work under Shawn Contos and learn more from him and then coach with Jake and Steven, who I was with at Iowa, and that was really appealing to me. Plus it is less than an hour away from Iowa City, so I can hang out with friends and support the Hawkeyes," said Wilcke, who is getting his master's degree in athletic administration. "I can't always say I wanted to be in coaching but doing camps throughout college and teaching what I know to kids and seeing them light up after they hit a move, that definitely appealed to me.
"When I was done competing and thinking what's next, wrestling is important to me and has been a big part of my life. I could further my education and continue with wrestling, so I hopped on board."
It's been an interesting first season for Wilcke since Iowa Wesleyan has had to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. IWU is an NCAA D-III program for one more year and D-III canceled the national wrestling tournament.
Programs are still allowed to compete, though, and the Tigers have five duals scheduled in February.
Next season, Iowa Wesleyan will move to NAIA, which Wilcke is excited about.
"Obviously, the competition will be better and we are looking forward to that. With the move from D-III to NAIA, we will be allowed to give out scholarships," Wilcke said. "Within the next couple of years, when we get some recruiting in, Iowa Wesleyan will be a tough team. We have some pretty tough kids now."
Iowa Wesleyan also started a women's wrestling program, which Wilcke is an assistant coach for as well.
The Tigers have two women's duals in February and nine wrestlers on the roster.
Wilcke has enjoyed coaching the women as much as he's enjoyed coaching the men's team.
"I think it's awesome. Growing women's wrestling, that's big. I think over the next couple of years, Iowa Wesleyan will have a solid women's wrestling team," Wilcke said. "I would do camps at Iowa and there would be some girls there. It's not really different to me. I think women's wrestling, it's growing and I want to support that as much as I can. I like working with the women's team."
After wondering what he would do next and stressing about it, Wilcke is relaxed. For the next year and a half, he's earning his master's degree and coaching a men's and women's program.
All of that will open even more doors for him after he earns his master's degree in the spring of 2022.
"Now I have options. I can coach or do something with my degree and I will have other jobs lined up," Wilcke said. "It's relaxing and I get to focus on school and wrestling right now. There's a little less pressure and it's nice to sit back and chill right now. I will worry about it later but I wouldn't mind coaching in the future. Wrestling has been a big part of my life. If the situation presents itself, I can see myself coaching down the road."