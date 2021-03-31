Offensive line competition takes shape as Huskers begin spring practice

Austin’s not only tasked with finding the best five blockers, but the best combination for them along a line that loses long-time starters Brenden Jaimes (left tackle) and Matt Farniok (right guard).

NU has a pair of potential cornerstones at tackle in Bryce Benhart (right) and Turner Corcoran (left), the latter made his first career start in last season’s finale at Rutgers. The next step for Benhart — beginning his third year in the program — is to turn those “flashes” of greatness into consistency, Austin said.

As for Corcoran, getting late action last year was “critical” to his offseason development.

“He’s a very mature kid,” Austin said. “We’re expecting some big things moving forward from him.”

A “stable” of others will push the youngsters, Austin said. He named Brant Banks, Jimmy Fritzsche, Ezra Miller and true freshman Teddy Prochazka. Nouredin Nouili — a “surprise guy” at that position, Austin said — is also in the mix after starting seven games as a guard for Colorado State in 2019 and sitting out 2020 in Lincoln.

Cam Jurgens remains entrenched at center, and Austin said he tested this month as one of the best athletes on the team. His next step is more intangible, like having a “command presence” of the offense.