Oklahoma Baptist hits 13 3's, beats Wayne State

WAYNE, Neb. -- Oklahoma Baptist drained 13 3-pointers and shot over 50 percent as the Bison cruised past Wayne State College 83-58 Saturday night to wrap up the Bison Conference Challenge in Shawnee, Oklahoma. OBU is now 2-0 while WSC drops to 0-5 with the loss.

Wayne State built an early lead in the first half at 18-11 on a Nate Mohr jumper with 13:23 to play before halftime.

Wayne State shot just 35.8 percent for the game, making 19-of-53 shots including only 5-of-16 from 3-point range.

Sophomore guard Nate Mohr led Wayne State with 15 points while Jordan Janssen and Al’Tavius Jackson each scored 11.

Oklahoma Baptist made 32-of-61 shots for 52.5 percent and connected on 13-of-24 3-pointers for 54.2 percent.

OBU held a commanding 41-22 edge in rebounding with Henry Penner grabbing seven boards for WSC.

The Wildcats will play their home opener Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m. in Rice Auditorium hosting Nebraska Christian College.

