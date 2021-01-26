Oklahoma State beats depleted Iowa State 81-60

Oklahoma State took advantage of Iowa State’s lack of a player taller than 6-foot-6 six and attacked the paint.

The Cowboys had 32 points in the paint in the first half and out-rebounded Iowa State 28-11 in the half.

Oklahoma State actually had as many offensive rebounds as Iowa State did defensive rebounds in the first half.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieff and Rondel Walker led the Cowboys in the first half, each scoring 12 points. Moncrieff also had eight rebounds in the half.

Iowa State was led by Bolton, who was the only starter who normally starts for the Cyclones. Bolton had 12 first-half points on 4-7 shooting. Bolton was aided by Harris who had seven-first half points and Harris was disruptive on defense, recording three steals.

It was more of the same in the second half.

Iowa State was able to force Oklahoma State turnovers, which had 24 in the game. But the Cowboys were able to dominate the glass with Conditt in foul trouble for the entire game.

Oklahoma State out-rebounded Iowa State 49-19.

Bolton was a steadying force for the Cyclones on Monday. He finished with 19 points on 6-13 shooting, four rebounds, three steals and two assists.