Oklahoma State makes last-second shot to beat Iowa State

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oklahoma State's Isaak Likekele silenced an arena full of Iowa State fans by going coast-to-coast for the go-ahead lay-up with 3.8 seconds left, lifting his eighth-seeded Cowboys to a 72-71 victory over the No. 9 seed Cyclones in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday night.

Likekele and the rest of his teammates had better get used to the silence.

The Cowboys (18-14) advanced to play top-ranked Kansas in the quarterfinals on Thursday, a game that will be played — like just about every conference tournament game — without any fans at the Sprint Center. The league made that decision about 30 minutes before the tournament began, and with fans already streaming through the doors for the opener.

“I think we'll be fine,” Likekele said. “We'll create our own energy.”

Likekele sure had energy to spare when it mattered Wednesday night.

He finished with 21 points for the Cowboys, who trailed almost the entire second half before taking the lead on his two free throws with 20.4 seconds left. The Cyclones (12-20) regained the lead when Terrence Lewis blew past the Oklahoma State defense for a layup with 8.9 seconds left, only to see Likekele race back the other way for his go-ahead bucket.