SIOUX CITY – Normally, when a basketball team scores 92 points, there’s a pretty good chance it will win the game.
That’s not the case, however, when you play a team like Olivet Nazarene.
The Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference program has long been known as one that sacrifices points for the chance to score its own on the other end.
Nazarene outscored Briar Cliff 114-92 in women’s basketball action Saturday at the Newman Flanagan Center. It was the fourth and final game of the CCAC-GPAC Challenge.
Interestingly, Briar Cliff had beaten perennial NAIA Division II national tournament qualifier Olivet Nazarene in the four previous matchups between the two teams over the years.
The youthful Chargers weren’t afraid to attack Nazarene, but mistakes and No. 24 Nazarene’s offensive firepower were too much to overcome.
“They did everything they had to do to beat us,” Briar Cliff Coach Mike Power said. “All the keys we talked about. We turned it over 44 times and gave up 30 offensive rebounds. Things you can control, we didn’t do and that was the story because of it.”
In typical fashion, Olivet Nazarene took 100 shots from the field compared to 57 for the Chargers. The Tigers launched 67 3-point shots, making 20, and had six players reach double figures.
That’s nothing new for a team coached by Lauren Glenn, now 160-72 at the beginning of her eighth season at the helm. Nazarene has led Division II in scoring each of the last seven seasons.
The Tigers rang up 132 points in their season opener before a 101-86 loss to Morningside here Friday. They led nearly from start to finish on Saturday, scoring eight in a row after BCU got the first bucket of the game.
Briar Cliff kept it close, trailing 30-21 after one quarter and 54-47 at halftime. The Chargers stayed within single digits most of the third quarter before a late basket gave Nazarene a 78-67 lead.
Briar Cliff’s Bricelyn Comstock got her only basket of the game with 6:28 remaining, pulling her team within 81-75. Nazarene, though, went on to outscore the Chargers 22-2 over the next five minutes.
Konnor Sudmann, a 5-11 freshman from Treynor, Iowa, poured in a game-high 30 points. Sudmann is one of seven freshmen who saw extensive action for Briar Cliff.
Sophomore Madelyn Deitchler and senior Alyssa Carley – high school teammates of Sudmann – furnished 16 points apiece while Cherokee High School product Payton Slaughter was also in double figures with 11 points.
“It was a good learning weekend because we had to play some really good teams,” Power said. “It’s early in the year so we’ll go from there. We’re not going to worry too much.”
Briar Cliff (1-2) lost to No. 17 St. Xavier 102-62 on Friday.
“Slowly but surely some things we’re trying to do defensively are getting better,” Power said. “We got ourself back in the game. There were some things I felt good about. We just have to rebound and do some other things.”
Kaitlyn Clark led a balanced attack for St. Xavier (2-1) with 15 points. Karina Smits, Zanna Myers and Natalie Bardwell combined to score 36 points off the bench for the Tigers, who hope to make a return trip to Sioux City in March for the national tournament.