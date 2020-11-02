Omaha officially set to host NCAA volleyball Final Four in April

OMAHA, Neb. — The 2020 NCAA volleyball Final Four, rescheduled for next spring, will remain in Omaha. The new dates are April 22 and 24.
The NCAA informed its membership schools of the plan in a document Monday morning.
The 2020 volleyball championship event was originally slated to take place inside the CHI Health Center in December. But the NCAA, citing safety concerns associated with the pandemic, postponed its fall sports postseasons to the spring.
That decision put the location of volleyball’s 2020-21 Final Four in limbo — although there was always the presumption that the event would stay in Omaha. Nebraska coach John Cook said in a press conference with reporters in September that “Omaha’s good to go” as the site for the rescheduled championship.
There was no official confirmation from the NCAA until this week, though.
NCAA staff has been in regular communication with officials at MECA to coordinate the new date and other details for the 2020-21 Final Four. Nebraska is the host school associated with the planning of the event.
The Huskers will certainly aim for a spot in next spring's Final Four in Omaha.
NU returns all of its key contributors from last season’s Elite Eight squad. Nebraska has twice won the national title (2006 and 2015) in the three different years Omaha hosted the Final Four.
Creighton has never made the Final Four, but it’ll return its top hitters from a team that last year won a sixth-straight Big East regular-season crown and reached the NCAA tournament’s second round.
The format of the NCAA volleyball tournament will be different this season. Only 48 teams (instead of 64) will participate, and the plan is for all postseason sites to be determined well beforehand.
The spring volleyball season is set to begin on Jan. 22. Some teams are playing this fall and those squads will also be considered for spring postseason spots. Selections for the NCAA tournament are scheduled to be made on April 4. And the 2020-21 champion will be crowned in Omaha on April 24.
It was also announced last month that Omaha and the CHI Health Center will be the host site for the 2022 NCAA volleyball Final Four. The event will be in Kansas City in 2025.
