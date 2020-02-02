Omaha's 3 3rd period goals dooms the Sioux City Musketeers

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Musketeers offense struggled to get anything going against Omaha on Saturday. The Musketeers were unable to score until the third period and were held to 16 shots.
The one goal was enough to tie the game in the third but Omaha responded with three goals after Sioux City's to grab a 4-1 victory at the Tyson Events Center.
Sioux City falls to 13-16-6-1 with the loss and has 33 points, the lowest total in the Western Conference. Omaha improves to 17-12-6-1 and has 41 points, good for fourth in the Western Conference.
The first period was scoreless as Sioux City had almost half of its shots in the first with seven.
Omaha took a 1-0 lead early in the second period with a goal by Ross Mitton. Omaha held Sioux City to only two shots in the second.
The Musketeers tied the game 50 seconds into the third with a goal by Gabe Blanchard, his second of the season. A.J. Hodges had the assist.
Mitton got his second goal of the game at with about 11 minutes left in the period for a 2-1 lead. Just over four minutes later, Jack Jensen scored a power play goal to give the Lancers a 3-1 advantage. Mitton completed his hat trick with under two minutes remaining in the game with an empty net goal to complete the 4-1 victory.
Ethan Haider took the loss in the net for the Musketeers. He made 18 saves.
Sioux City has three more games at home coming up - two against Sioux Falls on Friday and Saturday and another against Fargo on Sunday, Feb. 9.