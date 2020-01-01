Omaha scores three times to beat the Sioux City Musketeers

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City was able to keep Omaha scoreless in the second period, which allowed the Musketeers to tie the game.
But the Musketeers gave up two goals early in the third period and Omaha held on for a 6-4 win over Sioux City on Tuesday.
Sioux City falls to 9-13-4-1 and has 23 points on the season. Omaha improves to 12-9-5 on the season and moved up to fourth in the Western Conference standings.
Sioux City struck early with a power play goal from Viktor Masilevich two minutes into the game. Josh Nixon and Gabe Blanchard each had an assist.
Omaha tied it up three minutes later with a goal by Alexander Campbell. Less than a minute later, Sioux City had an answer as Robby Newton scored his second goal in three games with the Musketeers. Tommy Pasanen and Ray Christy each had an assist.
Campbell scored with eight minutes left in the first period and then about four minutes later, Chase Bradley scored to give Omaha a 3-2 lead.
Joel Maatta evened up the game with a power play goal 11:30 into the second period. Christian Jimenez and Sam Stange assisted on the goal.
Thirty-five seconds into the third period, Jack Randl scored to put Omaha back up and then just over six minutes into the period, Luke Mobley scored for a 5-3 Lancer lead.
With less than two minutes left in the game, Stange scored his team-leading 17th goal of the season to get the Musketeers within one. Nolan Krenzen and Jimenez assisted on the goal.
Sioux City then pulled goalie Connor Androlewicz, who made 23 saves in the game, and Omaha took advantage as Campbell, who had five goals coming into the game, completed his hat trick with an empty net goal for a 6-4 win.