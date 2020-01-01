Omaha scores three times to beat the Sioux City Musketeers

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City was able to keep Omaha scoreless in the second period, which allowed the Musketeers to tie the game.

But the Musketeers gave up two goals early in the third period and Omaha held on for a 6-4 win over Sioux City on Tuesday.

Sioux City falls to 9-13-4-1 and has 23 points on the season. Omaha improves to 12-9-5 on the season and moved up to fourth in the Western Conference standings.

Sioux City struck early with a power play goal from Viktor Masilevich two minutes into the game. Josh Nixon and Gabe Blanchard each had an assist.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Omaha tied it up three minutes later with a goal by Alexander Campbell. Less than a minute later, Sioux City had an answer as Robby Newton scored his second goal in three games with the Musketeers. Tommy Pasanen and Ray Christy each had an assist.

Campbell scored with eight minutes left in the first period and then about four minutes later, Chase Bradley scored to give Omaha a 3-2 lead.

Joel Maatta evened up the game with a power play goal 11:30 into the second period. Christian Jimenez and Sam Stange assisted on the goal.