VERMILLION, S.D. -- Brady Schutt thought South Dakota's punting unit did some good things last season. Schutt was a big reason why since he's the Coyotes punter.
As a sophomore, the MOC-Floyd Valley graduate ranked third in the Missouri Valley Football Conference - 12th national - with an average of 42.9 yards per punt. He put 14 punts inside the 20-yard line and six inside the 10. His 10 punts of 50 or more yards were the third-most in the MVFC.
Schutt even earned a Valley Special Teams Player of the Week honor after averaging 48.8 yards per punt in a 17-12 win over Western Illinois.
While those numbers would hold up pretty well if he repeated them in his junior campaign, Schutt feels he can do a better job this season.
He was happy with the distance of his punts but he wants to better limit how many yards the punt returner gets.
"We did some good things last year but we are looking to try and improve our hangtime and just our accuracy of where we are punting on the field to try and limit the opponents to return the ball," Schutt said. "We were fine on distance but on net, we kind of put our players in some bad positions sometimes.
"I would love 42 (yards per punt) again but we've got to keep working on that hangtime."
Schutt's been USD's punter the last two seasons and he made a considerable jump from his redshirt freshman season to his sophomore season. He averaged 39.6 yards per punt and had a net average of 35.7 yards per punt. The yards per punt rose by about three yards but the net rose by only 1.5 yards.
Schutt had a net average of 37.2 yards per punt last season. That's the number Schutt wants to see go up this season.
He feels improving on that number will help USD win the field position battle more.
"We talk a lot about what percent chance the other team has of scoring on where they get the ball at," Schutt said. "That's a huge thing for us. We want to try and limit the other team's ability with what we try to do when we are on the field."
Schutt has also been going over last year's film to see what the punting unit can do limit the yards per return, not just improving his hangtime but also putting the ball in different spots that will make it more difficult to return or easier for the punt unit to get to the returner.
"Just do everything that we can to limit the return," Schutt said. "We gave up a couple of big ones last year and we got lucky on a couple that got called back because of a penalty. We just want to limit that and worry about our net game as much as possible."
The Orange City native was actually recruited by former USD head coach Joe Glenn. After serving as the quarterback and punter, Schutt wanted to find a place where he could step in almost immediately and contribute.
USD had a solid punter in place when Schutt arrived on campus with Miles Bergner. But he was a senior, meaning Schutt could compete for the starting spot after redshirting. Schutt won starting punting jump going into the 2017 season.
He's been a part of one playoff team in 2017 and now is hoping the team can get back to postseason play after a 4-7 2018 campaign.
"I've had a great time while I've been out here. I got awesome teammates and coaches and it's been a blast since I've been out here," Schutt said. "We are excited to get this season going. I feel like we are deeper than we've been before since I've been here and that's huge for us. We've been putting in a ton of work."