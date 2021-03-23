Oregon shuts down South Dakota in first half Monday in NCAAs opener

The first half didn’t go the way that the South Dakota women’s basketball team planned on Monday night.
The Coyotes committed several turnovers due to Oregon’s length on Monday night, and on top of that, USD went 0-for-21 during the second quarter, and that snowballed to a 67-47 season-ending loss for the Coyotes at the AlamoDome during the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.
The Ducks, seeded sixth, held the Coyotes without a field goal for 14 minutes, 44 seconds that stretched from the end of the first quarter to the entirety of the second quarter.
Liv Korngable hit a field goal with 4:15 left in the opening quarter, but that’d be the last time a USD player made a field goal during the first half.
“That was a tough first half for us,” Plitzuweit said. “It was difficult for us to simulate that size. We couldn’t simulate what it looked like in practice with our team, and that’s something that caused us a lot of problems.”
Plitzuweit said that it wasn’t from a lack of effort. Sure, the Ducks were forcing the Coyotes to take low-percentage shots, and when they had a chance to get a shot off, it was contested.
The Coyotes just couldn’t find ways to get good shots.
“I thought we got some good looks that just didn’t fall,” Plitzuweit said. “We have some good leaders in our program, and we were saying the right things. They were encouraging them to keep on shooting. There were different things that were taking place. We just couldn’t get the ball to go in the basket.”
Oregon’s plan right away was to make the Coyotes uncomfortable.
"We had to be the aggressive team," Ducks coach Kelly Graves said. "That's why we wanted to pick them up full-court. It got them out of rhythm early. I think we put together as good a half of defense as I've ever been a part of as a coach."
The second half was as much a different story for the Coyotes.
USD outscored the Ducks 38-33 in the second half. The Coyotes were 14-for-33 in the final 20 minutes, and Korngable scored 13 of her 15 points there.
Hannah Sjerven had 11 points in the second half, and the Coyotes senior scored 18 to lead USD.
The Coyotes scored 20 points in the third quarter and 18 in the fourth quarter. They hit on a five 3-pointers, something they were unable to do during that first half.
“It feels good for those shots to go in,” Sjerven said. “We tried to chip away at it and we did a good of that. We just dug ourselves too big a hole in that first half.
“It just took some time to turn that around,” Sjerven said. “I think our team did a really good job of staying composed. Our shots may not have shown that. I don’t think there was a moment where team chemistry faltered.”
Sjerven also had 11 rebounds, marking the 11th time she’s recorded a double-double.
The Coyotes end the season with 19-6 record, while winning the Summit League tournament in Sioux Falls.
USD was one of two teams from the Summit — South Dakota State was the other — and it was the third straight NCAA Tournament appearance.
“Certain players really stepped up for us this year,” Sjerven said. “You can go down the roster and find a player who stepped up and that’s a good way to look at this season.”
Due to NCAA rules based off of the pandemic, this year did not count for any of the student-athletes.
That gives the opportunity for USD’s seniors to come back, if they so choose.
Claudia Kunzer, the team’s Energizer bunny, has announced she won’t be coming back but Korngable and Chloe Lamb said that they’d be back for one more go-round.
While Sjerven didn’t give a direct ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on Monday, she would like to come back.
“South Dakota, they took a big chance on me,” she said. “I feel like there’s a lot of unfinished business here and it would be really hard for me to leave.”