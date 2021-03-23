Oregon shuts down South Dakota in first half Monday in NCAAs opener

The first half didn’t go the way that the South Dakota women’s basketball team planned on Monday night.

The Coyotes committed several turnovers due to Oregon’s length on Monday night, and on top of that, USD went 0-for-21 during the second quarter, and that snowballed to a 67-47 season-ending loss for the Coyotes at the AlamoDome during the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

The Ducks, seeded sixth, held the Coyotes without a field goal for 14 minutes, 44 seconds that stretched from the end of the first quarter to the entirety of the second quarter.

Liv Korngable hit a field goal with 4:15 left in the opening quarter, but that’d be the last time a USD player made a field goal during the first half.

“That was a tough first half for us,” Plitzuweit said. “It was difficult for us to simulate that size. We couldn’t simulate what it looked like in practice with our team, and that’s something that caused us a lot of problems.”

Plitzuweit said that it wasn’t from a lack of effort. Sure, the Ducks were forcing the Coyotes to take low-percentage shots, and when they had a chance to get a shot off, it was contested.

The Coyotes just couldn’t find ways to get good shots.