Oregon State holds off Iowa State

But the Cyclones outscored the Beavers 15-6 to pull within 65-64 on Tre Jackson's 5-pointer. They pulled in front on Conditt's dunk. Kelly made back-to-back dunks to give the lead back to Oregon State at 72-68.

Among those in the crowd was Trail Blazers GM Neil Olshey, as well as a number of NBA scouts. It was a chance to get a look at Haliburton, who turned heads in the Under-19 World Cup.

"I was kind of frustrated at myself at halftime just because I probably only took one shot," Haliburton said. "I've got to be more aggressive for us to be successful during the year, so I knew in the second half I was going to have to come out and be aggressive."

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: Saturday's game was the 2,700th in program history. ... The Cyclones went 11-3 in nonconference play last season. ... Coach Steve Prohm said he moved Nixon to guard Tinkle in the second half, and held him to eight points. But Tinkle's two 3s were the difference, the coach said.

Oregon State: With a 3-pointer in the first half, Tinkle moved in front of A.C. Green for sixth in Oregon State's career scoring list. ... The Beavers went 8-4 in nonconference play last season. ... The Beavers made seven of 11 3-point attempts in the first half. Tinkle had four of those.