Otzelberger wants to reestablish Midwest recruiting philosophy at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — New Iowa State men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger got his start in coaching as a recruiter.

He’s held other roles since, like being Fred Hoiberg’s lead assistant that developed the scouting reports and the game plans and like being a head coach at both UNLV and South Dakota State.

But the first thing people think of when they hear Otzelberger’s name is recruiting.

When he was still at UNLV, he signed the No. 16 class in the country this season, according to 247Sports.

For reference, Iowa State’s recruiting class is ranked 74.

“When I came to Ames in 2005 with Greg McDermott, he told me, ‘You have a tremendous motor and an ability to build relationships that are meaningful over the long term and connect with people,’” Otzelberger said. “He thought that would serve the program well in connecting with the fan base as well as in recruiting.”

It did. Otzelberger recruited NBA player after NBA player to Ames.

Craig Brakens, Diante Garrett, Georges Niang, Naz Mitrou-Long, Matt Thomas, Monte Morris, Abdel Nader and Deonte Burton all were in the NBA or are still currently in the NBA. And all were recruited by Otzelberger.