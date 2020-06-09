Panther athletes begin arriving back on campus

Harris added if a player shows symptoms and a temperature and receives a positive test in addition to receiving proper medical care they will be required to isolate for a 14-day period.

That isolation or quarantine would also extend to any roommates that student athlete may live with.

“Let’s say that person is living with someone or a group of people than all those particular student athletes would be required to quarantine … would be prevented from coming into facilities for a 14-day period,” Harris said. “We recognize that during this time period, during this process there is a possibility you are going to have what we are describing.

“Someone is going to be exposed. Someone is going to text positive and the important thing for us is to make sure under the guidance of medical experts, doctors and our training room we have a plan in place for how those student athletes are going to be handled, how we can get them the best care we can get, but also isolate them so we can as best as possible prevent the spread to other student athletes that are currently working out within our facilities.”