Panther athletes begin arriving back on campus

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Athletes were back on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa on Monday.
In thoroughly vetted process by a committee led by Deputy Athletic Director for Internal Operations, Justin Schemmel, and Stacia Eggers, Associate Athletic Director for Student Services, Panther football players underwent physicals and other procedures Monday, and planned to begin voluntary strength and conditioning workouts Tuesday.
It was the first stage of a staggered plan to return all UNI student athletes to campus.
Women’s soccer, cross country, volleyball, women’s and men’s basketball student athletes will begin the resocialization process on June 15 and all remaining sports are scheduled to return June 29th.
Director of Athletics David Harris praised the efforts of Schemmel and Eggers and their committee.
“They have done a remarkable job in a fairly short period of time in getting us to this point,” Harris said during a nearly 40-minute long Zoom meeting Monday afternoon with media members that included Panther head football coach Mark Farley. “The next thing I would say overall this situation has been more fluid than most of us has ever dealt with. That goes across the board regardless of what area of work or whatever industry you are in and certainly athletics is no exception.
“Things we are putting into place now are things that could very easily change and most likely will change as we get different guidance from the CDC and from other experts. You have to be in a position to start somewhere with what you are doing, but you also have to be smart enough to know as more information is available and different information comes that we adjust our policies and protocols based on the most accurate information and most recent information that comes out.”
Roughly 60 percent of UNI’s 105-member football team began arriving on campus throughout the weekend before going through procedural measures on Monday.
When the voluntary workouts begin Tuesday student athletes will be required to undertake a COVID screening and have his temperature checked. If that athlete exhibits any symptoms through the screening or has a temperature above 100.4 degrees they won’t be allowed inside UNI’s athletic complex.
“They will be sent home and we will go through protocol with the doctors to make sure they are getting the care and that their situation is being addressed that if we move toward testing we do that," Harris said. “So that will happen each day, each day we have voluntary workouts or we get to a point we have required workouts … they will go through the screening. If they aren’t exhibiting symptoms and don’t have a fever they will be allowed to proceed into the facility.”
Harris added if a player shows symptoms and a temperature and receives a positive test in addition to receiving proper medical care they will be required to isolate for a 14-day period.
That isolation or quarantine would also extend to any roommates that student athlete may live with.
“Let’s say that person is living with someone or a group of people than all those particular student athletes would be required to quarantine … would be prevented from coming into facilities for a 14-day period,” Harris said. “We recognize that during this time period, during this process there is a possibility you are going to have what we are describing.
“Someone is going to be exposed. Someone is going to text positive and the important thing for us is to make sure under the guidance of medical experts, doctors and our training room we have a plan in place for how those student athletes are going to be handled, how we can get them the best care we can get, but also isolate them so we can as best as possible prevent the spread to other student athletes that are currently working out within our facilities.”
This is a time period when UNI’s football players are voluntarily in the weight room. After passing screening, student athletes in groups of 10 will be allowed inside and be required to wear a mask and will enter the weight room one way and exit another at the completion of their workout. The only time student athletes are allowed to take off their masks is during the workout.
“There is a lot of thought put into it,” Farley said. “Our room is a fairly large weight room and I think the thing to remember is each individual will have his own platform. One guy will get that platform and all of his equipment, all his needs, everything he has will be there. That is his space and will give him the ‘social’ distance that they are looking for between groups.”
Additionally, after each group is finished, the entire weight room and each station will be completely sanitized before the next group is allowed to begin. The workouts and social distancing aspects of the plan don’t allow for spotters or shared usage of dumbbells.
“Jed (Smith) and Kane (Thompson) have done a great job of putting together a plan to create some alternative exercises that can create the same type of strength or advancement we need,” Farley said. “We will grow and adjust to the process just like everybody right now as we learn more about it.
“You know me, I want to go, but at the same time you have to … you got to work smart instead of just work hard. This is one of those times where working smart is stressed.”
When asked if there would be a number of positive tests that would require the shutdown of voluntary workouts or the staggered return of student athletes to campus, Harris said he doesn’t have a definitive number.
