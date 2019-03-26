PARKVILLE, Mo. | Felipe Guirau recorded 14 kills and Andrea Maggio added 13 while leading the fifth-ranked Park men’s volleyball team to a 25-19, 25-18, 25-23 sweep over Briar Cliff during American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Collegiate Conference action Tuesday night.
Park's current 18-3 record (9-3 AMGPKCC) included a sweep over Briar Cliff at the Newman Flanagan Center last Thursday.
Setter/right side Jacob Ewart led Briar Cliff (12-10, 7-5 AMGPKCC) supplied eight assists and six digs. Fellow setter Enrique Barajas contributed 13 assists in an attack led by Daniel Borsi’s 10 kills.
Tyler Godown recorded six kills and five block assists for Coach Trevor Schirman’s Chargers. Julien Dumas had five kills and four digs.
Libero Noah Marasco-Ayau topped Briar Cliff with 10 digs.
Briar Cliff is idle until next week when it competes in the AMGPKCC Tournament. Pairings for the tournament have yet to be announced.