Penn State makes big plays down the stretch to beat Iowa

PHILADELPHIA — The Iowa basketball team did many of the things it wanted to do in its visit to one of the meccas of college basketball Saturday.
It got the ball inside to Luka Garza and got big games from Joe Wieskamp and Joe Toussaint. It won the rebounding battle. It got Penn State’s two big guns in foul trouble.
The 23rd-ranked Hawkeyes did almost everything except win the game.
Penn State got 46 points from its bench, finally silenced Garza in the final minutes and made big plays down the stretch to pull out an 89-86 victory over the Hawkeyes in a wild, back-and-forth contest at the historic Palestra.
The Hawkeyes (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) already were shorthanded and lost freshman guard CJ Fredrick to an ankle injury. In the end, they appeared to just run out of gas in the steamy 93-year-old gym.
“I think at the end we were pretty tired,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery admitted in a postgame radio interview.
“We broke down in terms of concentration a few times and you can’t do that on the road,’’ he added. “Considering how brutally hot it was in here ... I’ve never coached in a venue in which it was this hot.’’
Garza continued to pile up monster statistics with 34 points and 12 rebounds, but he scored only one point in the final six minutes and made only half of his 14 free throw attempts.
Wieskamp contributed season highs of 23 points and 10 rebounds and Toussaint scored a career-high 18 points.
However, the Hawkeyes got just 11 points from the rest of the roster, none in the second half.
And in the crucial final minutes of a game that included 24 lead changes and 10 ties, it was the 21st-ranked Nittany Lions who made the important plays.
“We could have folded a couple of times and it may have happened in the past,’’ Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said in a postgame television interview. “We just hung in there this time.’’
You have free articles remaining.
After Garza tied the score at 79-79 on a free throw with a minute, 47 seconds remaining, Mike Watkins dunked off a lob pass from Myles Dread to give Penn State the lead with 1:33 to go.
Connor McCaffery, who played despite being sick, had a shot blocked at the other end and Penn State got the ball following a wild scramble for the rebound.
Nittany Lions star Lamar Stevens, who sat out much of the second half with foul trouble, scored inside with 41.9 seconds left and Penn State managed to close things out at the free throw line.
Dread made six straight foul shots after that to offset seven points in the final 33 seconds by Toussaint.
St. Bonaventure transfer Izaiah Brockington came off the bench to lead Penn State with a career-best 23 points and he and former Indiana player Curtis Jones helped their team stay in the game as Stevens and Watkins battled through foul trouble. Stevens and Jones finished with 16 points apiece with Dread netting 14.
The 21st-ranked Nittany Lions (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) actually appeared to take control of the game with an 11-1 scoring run late in the first half, opening a 35-27 lead with 3:48 remaining in the half.
The Hawkeyes countered with a 9-0 run of their own, capped by a Wieskamp 3-pointer that gave them a 38-37 cushion in the final minute of the half. Dread popped in a mid-range jumper off an offensive rebound with two seconds left in the half to give the Nittany Lions a 39-38 halftime edge.
Garza and Wieskamp then shredded Penn State at the outset of the second half although the Hawkeyes never managed to build a lead of more than seven.
“I thought our defense in one stretch of the second half when we were really cooking on offense, we couldn’t get on defense back to stop easy baskets,’’ McCaffery said. “We had a chance to get some separation and didn’t get it.’’
Toussaint admitted that with Fredrick out, Connor McCaffery sick and Ryan Kriener hobbled by a knee injury, the Hawkeyes got pretty “winded.
“We let them have easy layups and easy layups, and we let them get back in the game,’’ Toussaint said.
Turnovers again were a problem for the Hawkeyes as they handed it over 15 times. McCaffery said he felt that helped energize the Nittany Lions at a time when they were on the ropes.
“I thought we did a lot of really good things today,’’ McCaffery said. “I thought we lost to a really good team, but we did some things that I would say are uncharacteristic.’’