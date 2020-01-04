Penn State makes big plays down the stretch to beat Iowa

PHILADELPHIA — The Iowa basketball team did many of the things it wanted to do in its visit to one of the meccas of college basketball Saturday.

It got the ball inside to Luka Garza and got big games from Joe Wieskamp and Joe Toussaint. It won the rebounding battle. It got Penn State’s two big guns in foul trouble.

The 23rd-ranked Hawkeyes did almost everything except win the game.

Penn State got 46 points from its bench, finally silenced Garza in the final minutes and made big plays down the stretch to pull out an 89-86 victory over the Hawkeyes in a wild, back-and-forth contest at the historic Palestra.

The Hawkeyes (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) already were shorthanded and lost freshman guard CJ Fredrick to an ankle injury. In the end, they appeared to just run out of gas in the steamy 93-year-old gym.

“I think at the end we were pretty tired,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery admitted in a postgame radio interview.

“We broke down in terms of concentration a few times and you can’t do that on the road,’’ he added. “Considering how brutally hot it was in here ... I’ve never coached in a venue in which it was this hot.’’