Playing against Notre Dame is special for Iowa State's Mike Rose

Rose, a freshman All-American last season and an All-Big 12 performer this season, recorded 69 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks this season — exemplifying his nose for the football.

Rose and Lima are close. In fact, Lima lives in Rose’s house back home in Brecksville, Ohio. Lima was there when Iowa State coach Matt Campbell and linebackers coach Tyson Veidt came for the in-home visit when Rose was being recruited.

“He talks a lot about how much he likes the coaching staff,” Rose said. “He loves coach Campbell and coach Veidt. He loved them from the first moment when they came for the first in-home visit. He was there and he had a blast talking to them.”

Lima likes the coaches so much that when Rose calls back home, Lima can’t help but to change the topic.

“When I talk with him, we will talk about how I’m doing and then he has to ask how coach Campbell and coach Veidt are doing,” Rose said laughing.

Campbell and Veidt are doing well thanks to the unselfishness of their sophomore linebacker.

When Rose was a freshman All American, he was playing middle linebacker but in the off season, the coaching staff asked him to move to the outside so O’Rien Vance could play in the middle.