Plenty of emotion behind Iowa vs. Iowa State men

He has now played in nine games. The decision is staring him in the face now.

Bohannon has played very well at times. He is averaging 8.7 points per game and had 10 assists with no turnovers against Minnesota.

However, he reportedly has had some trouble with his other hip and is doing very little in practice. It might be difficult — and painful — to endure a full season like that.

He has played with injuries during his entire college career and he said the point of the surgery was to “get my body right for once.’’ He still isn’t quite there.

“I’m still taking it day by day,’’ Bohannon said. “I’m trying not to make it too much of a drama, the way some people are trying to. Nobody cares about the team more than myself. I care about winning. My whole mindset coming in is if I only play 10 games, I want to win every game that I’ve got.’’

This is how important it was to Bohannon to play against the Cyclones: It actually is Iowa’s 11th game but he sat out a Nov. 24 game against Cal Poly so he could fit this one into his allotted 10.

He said he needed a break at that point in the season anyway.