SIOUX CITY – Call it the ultimate season for Bill Mathers.
The retired educator and coach from Cushing, Iowa, accumulated the most points possible in the Sioux City Journal Senior Player of the Year points race.
Mathers – whose golf game seems to get better with age – racked up 800 points during the regular season and has clinched the No. 1 seed in the Leo Division of the upcoming Jividen Cup match play tournament.
It has been quite a summer for the Morningside College graduate and die hard San Francisco Giants and Green Bay Packers fan. Along the way, he won both the River-Cade and Men’s City titles, shooting his age (69) in the second round of both events.
Mathers won the River-Cade in a playoff with close friend Jeff Donaldson and scored a two-shot victory over Sam Prue in the Men’s City. It’s no surprise, then, that Donaldson and Prue (the Siouxland Senior Open champ) qualified as the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds for the Jividen Cup.
Interestingly, Mathers and Donaldson were named co-winners of the Siouxland Senior Player of the Year last season, finishing in a dead heat in the season-long points race a year ago.
The Jividen Cup, by the way, will be held Oct. 12 and 13 at Whispering Creek. At the conclusion of that competition, the Siouxland Player of the Year will be announced in both the Open and Senior Divisions.
Although Mathers has a healthy lead in the points standings, he can still be reeled in by either Donaldson or Prue if either wins the Leo Division.
As far as the Open Division is concerned, Adam Fields currently sits atop the point standings heading into the final regular season points event, the Le Mars Labor Day Open on Monday.
Fields, of course, is a Sioux City native who now resides in Council Bluffs where he works for the Pottawattamie County sheriff’s department. A late season surge vaulted Fields into the lead as he won both the Whispering Creek Open and the River-Cade.
It was the fifth River-Cade victory for Fields, who was unsure if he would even be able to play golf this season after suffering a severe leg injury while working during the winter.
When I spoke to Fields after his River-Cade victory, he indicated that he may participate in the Jividen Cup depending on his work schedule. Rumor has it several of his closest competitors will be playing in the Le Mars tournament.
Tri-State Masters champion Tyler Danke sits in second place and Interstate winner Brian Evans is in third. Colin Mitchell and Nick Dreckman round out the top five. Dreckman, of course, will be playing on his home course at Willow Creek in Le Mars.
They are all jockeying for seeding for the Jividen Cup. As has been the case in recent years, the top 12 finishers in the point standings automatically qualify and the final four spots will be filled through qualifying the week of the Jividen Cup.
A complete list of the top 20 in both divisions is included with this column. Remember, the Senior Division is already locked up and after Monday, the top 12 in the Open Division will also be decided.
- Hard to believe another football season is upon us, but it’s here.
Kudos to Justin Rust, Zach James and Steve Schmidt for their outstanding job on the The Journal’s football tab. I know how much work goes into putting that together and they should be commended for a job well done. It is jam-packed with all of the information you will need to follow high school and area college football this fall.
It seemed strange not to be involved in the production of the tab this year, but I’m gearing up for my 29th season of covering high school and college football for The Journal.
My first assignment will be in Hawarden as West Sioux begins its quest for a third straight state championship. The Falcons, who won it all in Class 1A in 2017 and Class A in 2018, open against a formidable for in Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, a perennial playoff contender regardless of which class it competes.
Then its off to the DakotaDome Saturday for the University of South Dakota Coyotes against Montana. The visiting Griz are ranked No. 25 in the Football Championship Subdivision and USD is opening the season at home for the first time since 2013 and only the second since 2010.
It’s Bob Nielson’s fourth season as head coach and the Coyotes are looking to bounce back from a 4-7 campaign in 2018.
- A friend of mine suggested to me that since I’m semi-retired I should retire from making any picks in my column.
Taking his advice, these are not predictions but only observations: Chances are the college football national championship race will come down to either Alabama or Clemson. I know, that’s not a shocker.
As far as the NFL is concerned, it looks to me like Kansas City and Philadelphia meet in the Super Bowl.
I just hope neither the Minnesota Vikings or Chicago Bears come close.