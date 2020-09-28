POE COLUMN: Jividen Cup play set for October 3-4

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY – Covington Links takes its turn as the host of the annual Jividen Cup match play tournament, set this year for Oct. 3-4.

It’s only fitting that the popular South Sioux City layout, which has hosted the event several times, is the site once again.

Mike Jividen – to whom the tournament is named after – was a resident of South Sioux City at the time of his untimely death in 1992 at the age of 45.

Jividen is widely recognized as the best match play competitor this area has ever produced. He won Iowa’s oldest match play tournament – the Sioux Valley in Cherokee – six times, as well as other local and regional tournaments.

His family has carried on a tradition of honoring Mike and his father, Leo, by staging the match play for nearly two decades. The tournament’s Leo Division, for players 50 and above, is named for Leo Jividen.

Sioux Cityan Ayron Corporon is the defending champion and one of 12 automatic qualifiers, drawing the traditional spot reserved for defending champs, the No. 1 seed.

The other 11 automatic qualifiers were determined through a season-long points race that will ultimately produce the Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year in both the Open and Senior Divisions.