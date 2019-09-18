Le MARS, Iowa – The game of golf has given a lot to Dan Gray, so the Le Mars native decided to return the favor to his home town.
Gray and his wife, Nancy, moved back to Le Mars last summer after residing mainly in Texas most of their adult lives. Gray has spent the past several decades organizing and staging golf tournaments, mostly in Texas.
Last weekend, he brought some of the top NAIA men’s and women’s teams to Willow Creek Golf Course for the inaugural Northwest Iowa NAIA Invitational.
The event, which featured defending national champion Texas Wesleyan (Gray’s alma mater), was a smashing success, played out over three days with the help of numerous volunteers from the area.
To trace Gray’s successful golf roots, you need to turn back the page to a bygone era.
A 1970 Le Mars Community High School graduate, Gray placed third in the Iowa state meet during his senior season. His ability opened up numerous doors and the talented shotmaker had seven college scholarship offers.
He wound up accepting one of those from North Texas.
“There was a guy named Bill Powell from Le Mars on the golf team at North Texas and they were very good,” Gray said. “He would have been a senior when I was a freshman so I was offered a scholarship there and accepted. But when I went there to check into the dorms, they told me they had given my scholarship to somebody else.
“That was a bummer because I turned down San Diego State, South Florida, East Tennessee State, New Mexico and New Mexico State. I didn’t know what to do, so I ended up at Texas Wesleyan in Fort Worth.”
Gray still competed in his native state, finishing runner-up in the 1976 Iowa Amateur, played at Green Valley in Sioux City. Dave Hilgenberg of Iowa City wound up winning but Gray led the entire tournament and missed a short putt on the final hole of regulation that would have forced a sudden death playoff.
After college, he turned pro and set out on an attempt to make the PGA Tour. He went through the meatgrinder that is the PGA Tour Qualifying School, missing his card by just one shot one season.
“I was always close to being out there with the big boys but never quite did it,” Gray said. “So my career stopped and I wanted to be a golf coach, but I’ve wound up running over 50 golf tournaments.
“There was a tournament I competed in at college, they still have it, called the Tucker Intercollegiate at the University of New Mexico. My junior year it was the unofficial NCAA Division I preview championship.
“The teams that were there were everybody – Wake Forest, Houston, Oklahoma State, Southern Cal, Florida, you name it. Some of the names playing were Curtis Strange, Jay Haas, Scott Simpson, Peter Jacobsen. I could go on and on, there were over 25 players who went on to play on the PGA Tour.”
Gray’s Texas Wesleyan squad was the smallest school there. They played a College-Am on Sunday, pairing four local amateurs with a college men’s and women’s player. Gray’s partner in that tournament was Nancy Lopez, a future LPGA Hall of Famer.
That year, Gray had won the NAIA Individual championship and Lopez the NCAA individual championship. Their team proceeded to win the College-Am with a score of 63, which ironically, is what won the College-Am in Le Mars on Sunday.
“We stayed with people in their homes out there and that’s what we’re doing here for the most part,” Gray said. “Staying in people’s homes is really one of the draws for this thing because we have 23 homes here at the golf course that are putting up about 80 players and coaches.”
The Grays returned to Le Mars mainly because of Willow Creek. Not many towns that size, he said, have a 27-hole layout with excellent practice facilities.
They started a charity called Junior Golf in Northwest Iowa, which was the beneficiary of Sunday’s College-Am. The charity will support junior golf in the area and act as an outreach to the grade schools to try to encourage young boys and girls to play golf.
There were players from several countries represented over the weekend. In fact, one of those, Sam Storey of Morningside College, won the men’s individual title in a sudden death playoff. Storey hails from Surrey, England.
It turned into a win-win situation for everyone involved. Gray said the tournament will return for a second year in the same time slot.
“It’s always kind of nerve-wracking to set something like this up,” said Brian Schultz, director of golf at Willow Creek. “With a creek that has a tendency to flood here you just never know. It has flooded three times in the last 12 months.
“You need a lot of volunteers and to find them, especially on a Monday and Tuesday, is tough. But it really went well. The biggest thing I heard was that the teams felt like Le Mars wanted them here and that’s a big part of it. With a large number of teams staying in homes, it’s a different experience for them all.”