SIOUX CITY – Shortly after Elvis died, when I was a student at Buena Vista College and there were no such things as computers, let alone the dreaded social media, I took a part-time job in the Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune sports department.
What, you may ask, does this have to do with anything?
Well, around 10 years later during my second stint as sports editor at the Pilot-Tribune, I hired an ambitious young college student as a part-timer. His name was Tim Gallagher.
It didn’t take me very long to figure out that this whiz kid from Strawberry Point, Iowa, was better than I was. That, of course, isn’t saying much, but it was obvious he possessed loads of talent.
Not only that, but he was simply a great person. Tim worked diligently for us for I would guess around four years. During that time, we became more than just co-workers.
A close friendship developed that will last a lifetime. That tends to happen when you spend nearly every waking hour with a person and, back in those days, there were some hellacious hours indeed.
We were young and tireless and more than willing to chronicle everything Storm Lake Tornado, St. Mary’s Panther, Albert City-Truesdale Hurricane, Alta Cyclone, Aurelia Bulldog, Sioux Rapids Cougar, Newell Panther, Fonda Flyer, Laurens-Marathon Charger and everywhere in between.
Tim is one of eight children of Don and the late Ann Gallagher and through the years I’ve had the privilege of spending time with all of them. There were countless hours watching sports at the Gallagher homestead, playing golf and, of course, socializing at our favorite local establishments.
Space does not permit me to chronicle all of the good times we had, but my foggy memory does conjure up a couple.
Since I was older and hanging around with several college students who weren’t of legal drinking age, I was nominated to purchase refreshments for a late night/early morning get together we were having in BV’s Pierce Hall dormitory.
Well, much to my surprise and I’m sure to hers, I ran into the women’s volleyball coach who was giving her dog a walk. I, of course, was carrying a good amount of beer in my hands and she probably wondered what a guy in his late 20s was doing wandering around a college dorm at that hour.
I dealt with that coach many more times after that, but nothing was ever said. I was always thankful for that because the ramifications could have been a bit stiff had she decided to turn me in.
In late September of 1989, when Tim resided in Linn Cottage, an off-campus residence, he and several of our friends watched the Chicago Cubs clinch the National League Central Division championship on TV. We weren’t about to let the players be the only ones celebrating, so we wound up pouring beer on each other.
That one was especially hard to explain to my wife.
In the spring of 1990, we watched Tom Chambers of the Phoenix Suns pour in 60 points against Shawn Kemp and the Seattle Supersonics at the old Phoenix Municipal Auditorium. Earlier that day, Tim had a spirited exchange with Luis Salazar of the Chicago Cubs before a Cactus League baseball game.
And, before the NBA game got started, Tim somehow made his way from the highest point in the building, where we were sitting, to the floor and persuaded former Iowa State Cyclone Jeff Hornacek – who was out because of an injury – to wave to our section.
I believe all it took was for him to utter the words “David Moss” and Hornacek allowed him inside the security ropes. He promised all of us in the section he would do that and came through. Only Tim could pull something like that off.
Despite the fact that he left the Pilot-Tribune to join the rival Storm Lake Times in its infant stages, we never let that interfere with our friendship.
Shortly thereafter I took a job at the Sioux City Journal and, much to my delight, Tim applied for a job in the Living department in 1999, at the time headed up by current Journal Editor Bruce Miller. Bruce asked me if this guy would be worth hiring and of course, I concurred.
The rest, as they say, is history.
Tim went on to become the face of the Sioux City Journal. A columnist in the mold of his friend and mentor Chuck Offenberger, the famed Des Moines Register “Iowa Boy.”
Nobody worked harder and was more beloved over the past 19 years than Tim, who bid farewell last week to take a job at our alma mater, now Buena Vista University. He not only penned his masterful columns but lent a hand to the Sports Department, conjuring up memories from long ago.
We had a little gathering last week to say goodbye to our friend and the highlight was a video in which each of Tim and Jill’s five children – Grady, Paul, Ellen, Anthony and Sally – spoke about how proud they were of their father.
I, too, am proud that I opened the journalistic doors for Tim Gallagher to burst through and never let up. Needless to say, my friend has made the best of it.
We have a saying about our favorite baseball player, Ryne Sandberg of the Chicago Cubs. The ultimate baseball player. Period.
Tim Gallagher is the ultimate newspaper columnist. Period.
Thanks for the memories.