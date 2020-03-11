Ponca boys make fourth straight trip to state

The Ponca boys' basketball team has had quite the run of success at the state tournament lately.
The Indians won back-to-back titles in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons and while Ponca didn't win the championship last season, the Indians finished in third place.
For the fourth straight season, Ponca is back in the NSAA Class C2 state tournament in Lincoln. But unlike previous seasons, Ponca isn't considered one of the favorites. The Indians didn't even garner a top-four seed in what Ponca coach Adam Poulosky called a deep field.
Ponca, which 23-4, is the fifth seed at the C2 state tournament.
Grand Island Central Catholic (23-3) is the top seed and BRLD (26-0) is the No. 2 seed. Sutton (23-2) is the No. 3 seed and Yutan (22-3) is the No. 4 seed. Centennial (21-4) is the No. 6 seed. Doniphan-Trumbull (20-5) is the No. 7 seed and Palmyra (19-6) is the No. 8 seed.
Ponca plays Yutan, the same team that beat the Indians in the semifinals last season, in the first-round at 3:45 p.m. at Lincoln Southeast High School.
You have free articles remaining.
The Indians played a tough schedule, though. All four of Ponca's losses are two teams at the state tournament - BRLD in C2 and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in D1. Ponca also has an 18-point win over Wayne, which is in the C1 state tournament, a 23-point win over Randolph, which is in the D2 state tournament, and a 14-point win over Osmond, which is in the D1 state tournament.
"I think C2 is very tough. It's a great tournament, it will be a tough tournament," Poulosky said. "I think our schedule will benefit us. We've been in this situation before. A couple of guys have been in this position before, a couple of guys didn't get much varsity experience so it is their first time. We just have to be ready."
The NSAA state tournaments are still going to happen but will be played with only family members of the players in the stands due to the coronavirus. No cheerleaders, student sections or mascots will be at the games.
The Indians are led by senior Carter Kingsbury, who has scored more than 1,600 points in his career to become the program's all-time leading scorer. Kingsbury is averaging 21.7 points per game along with 7.0 rebounds per game. He also has 107 assists and 27 blocks.
"We are going to lean on him for his experience," Poulosky said. "He does a lot of different things for us as far as getting rebounds and assists. His scoring gets the notoriety and teams are going to try and not let him catch is. He does a good job of being patient and finding his teammates. He's our biggest guy and has to play good defense and get rebounds."
Brandon Kneifl is one of the two returning starters from last season along with Kingsbury. The senior is averaging 11.4 points per game and has 96 assists and 43 steals.
Cayden Phillips didn't get a lot of minutes last season but has made quite the impact as a junior with 11.2 points per game and 52 assists. Junior Bryar Bennett is averaging 7.6 points per game and senior Paul Masin is averaging 5.7 rebounds per game to go along with 67 assists and 37 steals.
"They've done a great job of stepping up," Poulosky said. "They've exceeded all expectations. I've been really pleased with those guys, they've all stepped into a bigger role. I am glad I get to coach them. It's been a lot of fun and they have good attitudes. It's been a joy and I will be sad when next week is over."