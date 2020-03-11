Ponca boys make fourth straight trip to state

"I think C2 is very tough. It's a great tournament, it will be a tough tournament," Poulosky said. "I think our schedule will benefit us. We've been in this situation before. A couple of guys have been in this position before, a couple of guys didn't get much varsity experience so it is their first time. We just have to be ready."

The NSAA state tournaments are still going to happen but will be played with only family members of the players in the stands due to the coronavirus. No cheerleaders, student sections or mascots will be at the games.

The Indians are led by senior Carter Kingsbury, who has scored more than 1,600 points in his career to become the program's all-time leading scorer. Kingsbury is averaging 21.7 points per game along with 7.0 rebounds per game. He also has 107 assists and 27 blocks.

"We are going to lean on him for his experience," Poulosky said. "He does a lot of different things for us as far as getting rebounds and assists. His scoring gets the notoriety and teams are going to try and not let him catch is. He does a good job of being patient and finding his teammates. He's our biggest guy and has to play good defense and get rebounds."