SIOUX CITY — Dalton Tremayne is eager to come home to face the biggest challenge that the Midland Warriors have faced so far.
Morningside hosts the Warriors for a Great Plains Athletic Conference game at 1 p.m. Saturday, and it’s also the Mustangs’ homecoming game.
Tremayne could treat Saturday’s game as a homecoming type of sorts, as the Midland sophomore is from Ponca, Neb.
Make no mistake about it, Tremayne is excited for both the chance to play in front of some familiar faces, and play against the No. 1 team in the country.
“I’ll hope to see them in good spirits (after the game),” Tremayne said. “I think it’s a pretty even matchup. They have great athletes, we have great athletes. They have a great coaching staff, we have a great coaching staff.”
Tremayne has had a good start to his young Warriors career.
He received all-conference honorable mention honors after having a kickoff return for a touchdown and scored a receiving touchdown in 10 games as a freshman.
“It’s more than athleticism,” Tremayne said. “It’s my coaching staff, teammates, and having your football IQ. There’s a lot of factors that come into play. Our receivers can make a great play so they can’t key on one guy.
I’ve been blessed with a lot of opportunities,” Tremayne added. I come from a small town school to play football at the next level … I’m still able to make my mark.”
Tremayne opened this season with a 152-yard, two-touchdown game against Southwestern on Sept. 1. On the season, Tremayne has 159 yards on seven catches.
On the special teams side, Tremayne is averaging 10.7 yards per kickoff return entering the game on Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
Northwestern held Tremayne to one catch for seven yards in last week’s 26-25 win over the Warriors.
Tremayne believes that the Warriors learned a lot about themselves in that loss to the Red Raiders.
“We know how to finish now,” Tremayne said. “We have to finish every play and do our jobs well.”
Morningside coach Steve Ryan knows the team has to be aware of Tremayne on kickoffs.
“Dalton is just a tremendous player,” Ryan said. “We need to be prepared, and rightly so. We need to make a good decision with where to kick the ball and make sure we cover.”
Ryan also hopes the offensive and defensive lines come to play on Saturday. He wants the offensive side of the line to better protect quarterback Joe Dolincheck by finishing their blocks.
“We didn’t identify what the defense was trying to do upfront,” Ryan said.
Ryan hopes the defensive line can force Midland quarterback Noah Oswald into pressure.
Ryan isn’t worried about the distractions that homecoming may offer this weekend. As the 19th-year coach pointed out, a college homecoming is different than a high school homecoming.
“Whenever the team is with us, we try to make sure they’re 100 percent (focused) with us,” Ryan said. “We want to make sure we’re preparing the same each week.
Homecoming in college is more for the alumni,” Ryan added.