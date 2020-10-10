Ponder sets Morningside rushing record in rout of Briar Cliff

Joe Dolincheck was 14-for-24 for 265 yards before leaving the game early in the third quarter. The junior has now passed for 200 or more yards in 17 consecutive games and he became the fifth player in school history with 60 or more touchdown passes, currently sitting at 64.

Morningside (3-0) hadn’t played a game in two weeks in this most unusual season. The Mustangs had a bye week a couple of weeks ago and their game against Hastings last Saturday was postponed because of COVID 19 concerns.

Morningside, however, showed very little rust, seemingly scoring at will against the overmatched Chargers. The defense held its own too, limiting Briar Cliff (0-4) to a field goal.

The Mustangs forced six turnovers, intercepting five passes and recovering a fumble.

“That’s three games in a row where turnovers have given us an early lead,” Morningside Coach Steve Ryan said. “They chose to throw the ball a lot and our guys came down with it. It was a fun day for the defense, they got to do a lot.”

Jamal Jones returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown, making it 28-0 with 21 seconds left in the first quarter.

It was 48-3 at halftime and Ponder set the record on a 1-yard plunge a little less than three minutes into the third quarter.