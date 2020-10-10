Ponder sets Morningside rushing record in rout of Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY -- As expected, Morningside flexed its muscles against Briar Cliff Saturday at Olsen Stadium.
On a sun-baked afternoon, the Mustangs once again retained bragging rights in the annual “Battle for the Saddle” between crosstown foes.
The two-time defending NAIA football champions cruised to a 68-3 victory, running their record against Briar Cliff to 18-0.
In the process, All-American running back Arnijae “AP” Ponder added his name to the school’s record book.
Ponder scored four touchdowns, establishing Morningside’s career record with 59.
The senior from Omaha saw limited action -- as was the case with most Mustang starters -- but still managed to rush for 89 yards and find the end zone four times.
“I knew I was pretty close (to the record) but my focus was just being out here with my brothers to lead and come out with the win,” Ponder said.
Ponder, who scored on runs of 3, 12, 11 and 1 yard, broke the old mark of 58 touchdowns established by Tyler Kavan.
“Those guys set the pathway for me,” Ponder said. “They kind of brought me in and took me under their wings and taught me the way. Shout out to those guys.”
Reid Jurgensmeier hauled in three touchdown passes, giving him 10 for the season. This is the third straight season the talented senior from Wahoo, Nebraska, has had 10 or more touchdown catches.
Joe Dolincheck was 14-for-24 for 265 yards before leaving the game early in the third quarter. The junior has now passed for 200 or more yards in 17 consecutive games and he became the fifth player in school history with 60 or more touchdown passes, currently sitting at 64.
Morningside (3-0) hadn’t played a game in two weeks in this most unusual season. The Mustangs had a bye week a couple of weeks ago and their game against Hastings last Saturday was postponed because of COVID 19 concerns.
Morningside, however, showed very little rust, seemingly scoring at will against the overmatched Chargers. The defense held its own too, limiting Briar Cliff (0-4) to a field goal.
The Mustangs forced six turnovers, intercepting five passes and recovering a fumble.
“That’s three games in a row where turnovers have given us an early lead,” Morningside Coach Steve Ryan said. “They chose to throw the ball a lot and our guys came down with it. It was a fun day for the defense, they got to do a lot.”
Jamal Jones returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown, making it 28-0 with 21 seconds left in the first quarter.
It was 48-3 at halftime and Ponder set the record on a 1-yard plunge a little less than three minutes into the third quarter.
“He got banged up a little against Midland and we were planning on pulling him at halftime,” Ryan said. “Then we got close to the goal line and I knew he needed one for the record. Why not do it at home and not in North Dakota?
“AP did not play much today but when he did play he was outstanding. There have been a lot of good football players here, so for him to hold that record speaks columns.”
Briar Cliff finished with 242 total yards. Weston Schultz, Dayne Davis, Drew Bessey and Seth Maitlen also had interceptions for Morningside.
Morningside’s reserves also pitched in, with Anthony Sims scoring on a 8-yard run and Kaden Ladwig tossing a 58-yard touchdown pass to Drake Partridge.
“I was really pleased with the way the guys came out,” Ryan said. “The score on the first drive was big and the turnovers were big as well.”
Morningside has now scored 30 or more points in 47 of its last 48 games. It was the most points in a game for the Mustangs since tallying 69 against Dakota Wesleyan last October.
And, Dakota Wesleyan is the next home opponent on Oct. 25. Before that, Morningside travels to Jamestown.
Briar Cliff’s John Bell threw 40 passes, completing 13 for 200 yards. Jonathan Branner was responsible for the Chargers’ only points, booting a 39-yard field goal in the second quarter.
BCU has next week off before traveling to Hastings.
