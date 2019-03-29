SIOUX CITY | The amazing Sioux City Musketeers line of left wing Marcus Kallionkieli, center Martin Pospisil and right wing Bobby Brink has lit up the scoreboard quite a bit in the last three games.
Each of the members of this trio turned in at least two points Friday night, including Pospisil, whose goal with 1:53 remaining in overtime gave the Musketeers a 4-3 United States Hockey League win over the Western Conference-leading (and Anderson Cup winning) Tri-City Storm.
Pospisil hiked his scoring streak to three games for the sixth-place Musketeers of Coach Luke Strand, whose 27-22-7 squad widened their lead over seventh-place Omaha (24-24-8) to 61-56 following the Lancers’ 3-1 loss to Green Bay Friday night.
Pospisil registered a goal and two assists as Sioux City won for the fifth time in the last six games and defeated Tri-City (43-10-4) for the first time in four chances this season. Pospisil has contributed three goals and eight assists in the six games he has played since returning from a seven-game suspension.
Both of Pospisil’s assists came on goals scored in the first and second period by Kalliokieli. Brink dished three assists against the same Tri-City squad that Sioux City will see tonight, beginning at 7:05.
And, if Friday night’s game was of any indication with three ties and two lead changes, Saturday night’s action should be just as competitive. Tri-City clinched the Anderson Cup despite the overtime defeat, still registering a point and has a whopping 90-78 lead over Eastern Conference-leader Muskegon (37-16-4), which lost 5-3 to Waterloo Friday night.
A rookie left wing, Kallionkieli took advantage of scoring passes from Pospisil and Brink while scoring the first two goals during Friday night’s game.
Tied with Tri-City’s Shane Pinto for first place among USHL rookies with 26 goals, Kallionkieli turned in his fifth 2-goal game of the season for Sioux City. Coincidentally, when the 6-foot-1, 176-pound native of Helsinki, Finland, racks up two red-lighters in a game, the Musketeers have a 3-2 record.
Quite often during the course of the season, Brink and Pospisil have aided Kallionkieli in the scoring department. But then again, Kallionkieli has also helped Pospisil and Brink tally goals as well. For instance, Kallionkieli racked up a goal and two assists in last Sunday’s 5-2 win over the playoff-contending Fargo Force on a night where Pospisil scored two goals.
The full line of Kallionkieli, Pospisil and Brink, which has combined for 70 goals, hadn’t been in place in the previous three meetings against Tri-City. Brink missed the 3-2 shootout loss to the Storm on Jan. 27 because of an ankle injury, while Pospisil missed each of the 5-1 losses at Tri-City on March 8-9 because of a seven-game suspension.
Kallionkieli’s power-play goal, 26 seconds into the second period gave the Musketeers a 2-1 lead. This goal, by the way, marked the sixth goal in the team’s last nine goals that the Kallionkieli-Pospisil-Brink trio had been a part of, dating back to Brink’s goal in the final 3 ½ minutes of last Saturday’s 5-3 loss at Sioux Falls.
Tri-City forced the game’s second tie as Zac Jones scored a power play goal with 3:50 left in the second period and took a short-lived 3-2 lead on Brendan Budy’s goal at the 3:05 mark of the third period. Two minutes later, Sioux City notched its second tie of the game as Josh Boyer scored his fourth goal (and sixth point) in 11 games with Coach Luke Strand’s club.
Musketeers goaltender Ben Kraws stopped eight of nine Tri-City shot attempts in the third period, then stopped two chances from Tri-City’s Connor McMenamin as overtime began. McMenamin, who had eight assists for the Musketeers in the 2016-17 season, the year Sioux City won the Anderson Cup, has 25 goals and 18 assists this season and enters tonight’s game with career totals of five goals and six assists against his old club.