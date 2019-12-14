PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Woodbury Central's Maddie Paulsen scores 1,000th point

GIRLS
WOODBURY CENTRAL 61, ALTA-AURELIA 28: A night after scoring her 1,000th point, Maddie Paulsen scored a game-high 29 points to lead the Wildcats to a non-conference girls basketball win in a game played in Moville Saturday.
Camrin Baird also had 10 points for Woodbury Central, now 6-0. Alta-Aurelia dropped to 0-5.
MMCRU 58, GTRA 56: The Royals got 20 points from Taylor Harpenau and held off Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire in a girls basketball game played in Ruthven Saturday.
Emily Dreckman also had 14 points and Faith Olson 11 for MMCRU, now 4-0.
GTRA's Madison Hough was the game's leading scorer with 37 points while teammate Mercedes DePyper added 14.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 55, WESTWOOD 51: South O'Brien held off Westwood in the fourth quarter and improved to 3-2 on the season with a 55-51 victory on Saturday.
Kaylee Jacobs led the Wolverines with 19 points and Anna Freiderichsen had 14 points. South O'Brien had 36 rebounds and 11 were offensive.
Westwood, which fell to 2-4, was led by Sam Thompson, who had 15 points. Jaden Ferris added 13 points.
CHEROKEE 84, RIDGE VIEW 55: Cherokee won its fifth straight game to start the season, an 83-55 victory over Ridge View on Saturday.
JeMae Nichols led the Braves, who are 5-1, with 18 points and Lexi Pingel had 14 points. Teagan Slaughter had 12 points and Molly Pitts and Kenna Mongan each had 10 points.
Ridge View falls to 3-2 on the season. Emma Vohs had 16 points.
OKOBOJI 50, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 38: The No. 8 Class 3A Pioneers ran their season-opening win string to six games with a win over the Dutch in a Siouxland Conference girls basketball game played in Orange City Friday.
Kallyn Stumbo scored 15 points and had 10 rebounds. Camry Jones and Magan Christopherson each added 13 for the Pioneers, who led 22-14 at the half.
Jazlin DeHaan had 12 points to lead the Dutch (2-2).
WOODBURY CENTRAL 71, WESTWOOD 49: Wildcats senior Maddie Paulsen scored her 1,000th career point on Friday night in the win. She scored 30 points on 12 of 18 shooting.
Paulsen became the 33rd Iowa high school basketball player this season to score 30 or more in a game.
Lindsie Graff scored 13 points for the Wildcats (5-0), and Camrin Baird had 10.
Woodbury Central went on a 15-2 run late in the first quarter and early in the second quarter to create some early distance.
Westwood's top two scorers were Jaeden Farris and Josie McCluskey with 12 points each.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 48, HARLAN 47: Hannah Neemann led the Monarchs with 15 points.
The Monarchs had an 11-3 lead after the end of the first quarter.
POCAHONTAS AREA 69, ALTA-AURELIA 26: Maria Kueny led the Warriors with 10 points in the team's fifth straight loss to open the season.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 40, CANTON 16: Elk Point-Jefferson didn't allow any more than four points in any quarter in a 40-16 win over Canton on Friday.
Lily Kempf had 11 points and four steals in the win and Kenna Curry had 10 points and eight rebounds. Emily Henze added 10 points and six rebounds and Riley Donnelly had six points, seven rebounds, four assists and seven steals. Maddie Hammitt had six rebounds and four steals.
EP-J forced Canton to turn the ball over 26 times and held Canton to 11.9 percent (5-of-42) shooting.
BOYS
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 66, LE MARS 54: Dawson Feenstra scored 31 points to lead the Wolfpack to a win in non-conference boys basketball action played in Le Mars Saturday.
Western Christian improved to 3-2 while the Bulldogs dropped to 1-3. Spencer Mackey had 23 points to lead Le Mars.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 64, WESTWOOD 36: Jackson Louscher scored 20 points to help pace the Wolverines to a non-conference boys basketball win over the Rebels in a game played in Paullina Saturday.
Alex Presthus also had 10 points for South O'Brien, which led 21-6 after one quarter and 45-14 at the half. The Wolverines are now 3-2. Blaine Dietschy had 11 points for Westwood (0-6).
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 62, LAWTON-BRONSON 57: Dalton Dubois and Jonah Deroos combined to score 39 points to lead Siouxland Christian to a win in a battle of two unbeaten Western Valley Conference boys basketball teams in Sioux City Friday.
Debois had 20 points and Deroos 19 as Siouxland Christian stayed unbeaten after four games. L-B entered the contest on a four-game win string and got 19 points from Gavin DeJager and 14 from Ben Thelander.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 52, SPENCER 49: After scoring only seven points to fall behind by four points at the half, Western Christian held Spencer to only 23 points in the second half to come back and win 52-49 on Friday.
Ty Van Essen had 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists and Dawson Feenstra hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for the Wolfpack. Wyatt Gulker added nine points and three steals.
Karter Petzenhauser hit four 3-pointers and led Spencer with 22 points and eight rebounds. Kyle Morony had 12 points and five rebounds and Gage Garnatz had seven points and four assists.
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 80, OKOBOJI 57: Alex Van Kalsbeek had 18 points to lead the Dutch to a Siouxland Conference boys basketball win over the Pioneers in a game played in Orange City Friday.
Eli Haverdink and Kyle Christy also scored 14 and 13 points, respectively for MOC-Floyd Valley (4-1). Jamison Helmers had 20 points and Tyler Adams 13 for Okoboji (3-2).
RIVER VALLEY 56, MVAOCOU 43: Garrett Trapp led the Wolverines (4-0) with 27 points and Tyler Towne had 11.
The Rams' top two scorers were Chase Pester (15) and Dylan Blake (10).
HARLAN 68, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 60 (OT): The Cyclones forced overtime on a buzzer-beating shot, and then they outscored the Monarchs 14-6 in the overtime period.
Goanar Biliew scored a team-high 22 points, and he had nine rebounds.
Charlie Wiebers had 15 points for Denison-Schleswig.
CANTON 67, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 59: Trailing by one point going into halftime, Elk Point-Jefferson's offense couldn't quite keep up with Canton's. EP-J scored 35 points in the second half but Canton scored 42 as the Huskies lost 67-59 on Friday.
Adam Grashoff had a big night in the loss as he had a double-double with 22 points and 17 rebounds, eight on the offensive end. Ethan Hammitt had 13 points. Andrew Nearman had seven rebounds off the bench.
While the Huskies were able to hold Canton to 37.3 percent shooting (22-of-59), the EP-J turned the ball over 28 times.