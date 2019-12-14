PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Woodbury Central's Maddie Paulsen scores 1,000th point

SOUTH O'BRIEN 64, WESTWOOD 36: Jackson Louscher scored 20 points to help pace the Wolverines to a non-conference boys basketball win over the Rebels in a game played in Paullina Saturday.

Alex Presthus also had 10 points for South O'Brien, which led 21-6 after one quarter and 45-14 at the half. The Wolverines are now 3-2. Blaine Dietschy had 11 points for Westwood (0-6).

SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 62, LAWTON-BRONSON 57: Dalton Dubois and Jonah Deroos combined to score 39 points to lead Siouxland Christian to a win in a battle of two unbeaten Western Valley Conference boys basketball teams in Sioux City Friday.

Debois had 20 points and Deroos 19 as Siouxland Christian stayed unbeaten after four games. L-B entered the contest on a four-game win string and got 19 points from Gavin DeJager and 14 from Ben Thelander.

WESTERN CHRISTIAN 52, SPENCER 49: After scoring only seven points to fall behind by four points at the half, Western Christian held Spencer to only 23 points in the second half to come back and win 52-49 on Friday.

Ty Van Essen had 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists and Dawson Feenstra hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for the Wolfpack. Wyatt Gulker added nine points and three steals.