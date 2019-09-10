SIOUX CITY - Kenzie Foley had 17 kills to lead No. 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton to a 25-10, 25-10, 25-20 Missouri River Conference volleyball match win over North on the Stars' home court Tuesday.
Elle Sneller also had 11 kills and Regina Rogers six kills for the Warriors (5-0). Madison Wilcoxon had 24 assists and Maddie Hinkel 11 assists for SB-L while Mia Gamet had seven digs and Emma Salker six blocks.
North was led by Isabelle Hesse with four kills and five digs. Bella Arredondo also had four kills and Avery Beller added six digs.
North is 7-3 on the season.
NO. 15 EAST 3, SOUTH SIOUX CITY 0: Riley Donahue had 10 kills to pace East to a 25-13, 25-9, 25-11 non-conference volleyball win over South Sioux City at East High Tuesday evening.
Lineya Wells and Taylor Drent had seven and six kills, respectively. Chloe Kramer also led East with 18 assists and had six service aces. Lucy Mehlhaff also had 10 assists for the Black Raiders (8-3).
UNITY CHRISTIAN 3, SOUTH O'BRIEN 0: The Knights got 15 kills from Gracie Schoonhoven and 14 more from Janie Schoonhoven as they swept the Wolverines 25-18, 25-16, 26-24 in a War Eagle Conference volleyball match held in Orange City Tuesday.
Unity Christian (3-0) had four players with double-digit kills in the win with Micah Byl also adding 13 and Jenna Bouma 11. Emma Byker had 30 assists and Laura Beltman 19 assists for the Knights and Gracie Schoonhoven 20 digs.
VERMILLION 3, BON HOMME 0: Toria Andre had nine kills to lead the Tanagers to a sweep over Bon Homme in prep volleyball action in Vermillion Tuesday evening.
Kennedy Pratt and Lexi Saunders had 11 and 10 assists, respectively, to lead Vermillion (7-2) while Shandie Ludwig paced the Tanager defense with 12 digs.