SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Central Lyon/George-Little Rock went 2-0 at a triangular on Tuesday, beating Sibley-Ocheyedan 54-26 and Sioux Center 64-15. Those two wins gave CL/G-LR a 7-0 record and the Lions clinched the Siouxland Conference title.
Sioux Center won the other dual, 46-36, over Sibley-Ocheyedan.
The Lions won nine of the 14 matches against Sibley-Ocheyeden. Tyler VanDenOever (145), Bryce Vande Weerd (170), Jacob Pytleski (106) and Cody Kramer (120) all won by fall.
For the Generals, Dahson DeJong (160), Austin Kruger (182) and Brock Ackerman (132) all won by fall, Garrett Sarringar (138) won by tech fall and Trey Schuck (126) won by major decision.
The Lions only lost three matches in the dual against Sioux Center. Kalen Meyer (152), Vande Weerd (170), Kolton Bus (195), Jarrett Meyer (220), Jarrett Fastert (285), Cam Borman (113), Dax De Groot (126) all won by fall and Donovan Morales (132) won by major decision.
For Sioux Center, Domonick Roskam (182) and Roberto Cardenas (145) both won by fall.
Sioux Center won eight of the first 10 matches to gain the advantage over Sibley-Ocheyeden. Cardenas and Zachary Rozeboom (170) both won by fall and Roskam won by major decision.
For the Generals, DeJong, Schuck, Ackerman and Sarringar all won by fall.
ALTA-AURELIA GOES 2-0: Alta-Aurelia picked up two wins on Tuesday, beat Pocahontas Area 57-18 and Estherville Lincoln Central 40-38. Estherville Lincoln Central beat Pocahontas Area 39-20 in their dual.
In A-A's win over Pocahontas Area, Tyler Peterson (120) and Brandon Mier (195) each won by fall.
Against the Midgets, the Warriors started off with a 23-0 lead. Sam Sherkenbach won by a tech fall and the Warriors picked up three wins by forfeit. The Midgets then won the next five matches to go up 27-23. Four of the wins were by forfeit and Nick Leonard won the 145-pound match by an 11-9 decision.
Alex De Roos won by fall at 182 to put the Warriors back up 29-27 when the Midgets got the lead right back with a tech fall by Juan Diaz at 195. A win by forfeit and a pin by Nick Gaes at 220 gave the Warriors the cushion it need for the win, even after Jaciel Castro's pin at 106 pounds for the Midgets.
In the Midgets win over Pocahontas Area, Chase Budach (152), Eli Hanson (170) and Nick Egeland (285) all won by fall.