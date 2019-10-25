SIOUX CITY — Preston Mulligan has been waiting six weeks to be the starting quarterback for the Briar Cliff University football team.
On Saturday, he'll get his chance.
Mulligan, a freshman from Harlan, is the No. 1 quarterback on the depth chart for the Chargers (4-3, 3-2 GPAC) when they play at 1 p.m. Saturday against Hastings (2-4, 1-4) for a Great Plains Athletic Conference game at Memorial Field.
Mulligan was named the starter at the beginning of the season, days before BCU’s opener against Waldorf.
In that loss to Waldorf, Mulligan was 19-for-45 passing with 181 yards and three interceptions. Mulligan didn’t throw a touchdown in that game, so he is still seeking that first score in the air. Mulligan threw for 30 during his senior year of high school.
Mulligan hasn’t played since due to a knee injury, which took the anticipated six weeks for it to heal. Jonathan Santos took Mulligan’s place while he was injured.
“Jonathan wasn’t put in a good situation that way, but we just haven’t been able to put the ball in the end zone as many times as we need to with the opportunities that we’ve had,” BCU coach Dennis Wagner said.
Santos was not listed on the two-deep chart for Saturday’s game.
Wagner said Thursday both quarterbacks were put in “competitive situations” throughout the week that helped Wagner make his decision.
Mulligan did dress for the game two weeks ago at home against Morningside, but did not play against the Mustangs.
“Preston was the starter, got an injury … he has done the rehab and done what he needs to do to get it back in a four-to-six week thing and it took all six weeks,” Wagner said.
Wagner credits Mulligan for handling the last six weeks as a mature football player, and having the willingness to go through the rehab to get back out on the field.
“I think it’s been difficult for him,” Wagner said. “He’s the guy we felt that was the starter, and you can’t control injuries. He’s hasn’t been out there to do what he thinks he can do to be successful on offense. Now with a four-game stretch left, we feel we have an opportunity to do a lot of things this season. We want to make sure we put the best people on the field to get that done.”
Tydus Clay has been the leading tackler for the Broncos, as the freshman has 42 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception this season.
The Chargers’ defense, meanwhile, has put the focus on Hastings wide receiver Keiotey Stenhouse. Stenhouse has 561 yards on 41 catches, both good for 13th in NAIA.
“He’s just a very good athlete, and they get him involved in different routes,” Wagner said. “He’s been the majority of their points has come from him. They’ve used three quarterbacks throughout the season, and you never know which guy they’re going to come out with.”
Both defenses have 18 sacks on the season, good for 19th in NAIA. Robert Robinson leads the Chargers with seven.