Purdue routs No. 17 Iowa

Jahaad Proctor, Matt Haarms and Sasha Stefanovic each scored 15 points for the Boilermakers. Proctor made all six of his shots. Purdue's Eric Hunter Jr. added 13 points and a team-high seven assists.

“To see multiple guys shoot the ball well for us is a real confidence booster,” Painter said.

Purdue led by 39 points at one point.

The Boilermakers made 11 of 20 3-pointers in the first half to take a 61-36 halftime lead.

Iowa shot 43% for the game and 24% from 3-point range.

“Our ability to make 3s was the real separation in the first half,” Painter said. “We had good execution. This game was an outlier for us as far as making 3s."

Purdue held a 32-24 edge in rebounds.

The Boilermakers had just two turnovers in the opening half and nine for the game. Iowa had 14 turnovers.

“The way they pounded us on the glass early, not that they don't do that, they do that to a lot of people, but you have to be better there," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “What often happens, especially on the road, when you get behind is you try to get it all back at once. We needed more pace and to slow it down."